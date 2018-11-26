Injuries: Ravens' Joe Flacco to visit hip specialist

As their season continues its downward spiral into darkness, the Jaguars will be without another key offensive lineman.

Guard Andrew Norwell (ankle) is expected to miss at least a few weeks after undergoing an MRI on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Norwell was the premier guard in last offseason's free agent class and seen as a large haul for the Jaguars. He played as such for the majority of the season. But injuries at the positions surrounding him -- most notably, left tackle Cam Robinson -- made his contributions less apparent, that is, until he too was hurt Sunday.

Norwell was carted to the locker room in the second half of Jacksonville's Week 12 loss and was seen as a candidate for injured reserve with the 3-8 Jaguars essentially out of postseason contention. Marrone confirmed that Monday, telling reporters the team will place the guard on IR, ending his season.

Elsewhere in injury news Monday:

1. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is seeing a hip specialist for further evaluation of his injury, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

2. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon suffered a sprained MCL and is week-to-week, according to the team.

3. Chiefs safety Eric Berry is expected to practice this week, though coach Andy Reid said the team will evaluate Berry when he arrives at the facility.

4. The Rams officially designated cornerback Aqib Talib to return from injured reserve. Talib went on IR after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery.

5. Broncos coach Vance Joseph announced that tight end Jeff Heuerman is done for the year after suffering three broken ribs and a bruised lung. Linebacker Shaq Barrett is out 3-4 weeks with a hip flexor, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

6. The Arizona Cardinals placed veteran kicker Phil Dawson (hip) and linebacker Josh Bynes (thumb) on injured reserve.