Lions WR Marvin Jones (knee) heading to IR

After missing two consecutive games with a knee injury, Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones' season is officially over.

Lions coach Matt Patricia announced Monday that Jones will be placed on injured reserve.

The loss of Jones, who totaled 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns on the season, provides a significant blow to an already thin wide receiver corps.

Second-year pro Kenny Golladay leads the team with 52 catches for 804 yards and five touchdowns, which tied with Jones, and remains a reliable target for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Lions, however, will now have to rely on T.J. Jones, who started the past two games, Bruce Ellington, Brandon Powell and Andy Jones as a reliable option opposite Golladay. No small task when considering the quartet has combined for 22 catches and 168 yards and no touchdowns through 11 games.

Without Jones in the lineup, one of the four wide receivers must step up and fill the void. The Lions could also lean to getting running backs Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick more involved in the passing game than they already are.