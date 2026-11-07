Rams activate Myles Garrett (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game vs. Commanders
For once this season, it is good news on the injury front for the Rams.
Los Angeles has activated pass rusher Myles Garrett (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, setting up the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to return to the lineup for the first time since Week 1.
Garrett carries no designation into the weekend, and Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Garrett is expected to play versus Washington, barring any setbacks.
“Glad to be back on the field with my teammates," Garrett said Friday. "Making an impact, feeling their presence and just integrating back with them again.”
Garrett, who helped make the Rams the story of the offseason thanks to his blockbuster trade from the Browns to L.A., has been unable to make his usual impact on the regular season with the campaign already in November.
Following the team's season-opening loss to the 49ers, during which Garrett logged five pressures but failed to add a sack, tackle or anything else to the stat sheet, the five-time All-Pro underwent knee surgery and was placed on IR.
He missed the past seven contests before being designated to return, practicing in limited fashion twice and taking a rest day Friday. Now, he's officially back.
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Garrett rejoins a Rams squad that has far underperformed expectations.
Billed as a superteam after Aaron Donald unretired to join forces with Garrett and other additions such as cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson on a defense that suddenly appeared every bit as good as an offense that led the league in points and yards in 2025, the Rams are 4-4, sitting in third place in the NFC West at the midway point of the season.
They have dealt with myriad injuries beyond Garrett. Star wide receiver Puka Nacua has missed two games and his counterpart Davante Adams is on IR -- as are other big names such as Kobie Turner and Poona Ford. Watson, one of L.A.'s aforementioned additions alongside Garrett, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last week and on Saturday was placed on IR.
Despite the disappointment thus far, the Rams still rank 10th in points scored and 12th in points allowed, and they're top five in yards both offensively and defensively. Los Angeles' defense also ranks third in quarterback pressure percentage (41.0), though it has resulted in only 12 sacks, which sits tied for 26th.
Outside of the sacks, those are all good, respectable numbers, but Garrett was expected to help elevate the Rams to an otherworldly level.
On the active roster again with a clean bill of health, he can restart his pursuit of that aim, which hardly got started in one injury-affected outing before surgery.
“I think the offenses really have to pick their poison," Garrett said ahead of playing his first NFL game with Donald, who was inactive for the season opener. "Who is going to be freed up this play? I think either of us are pretty good at winning one-on-ones, so we’ll have some fun.”
Garrett, Donald and the Rams kick off against the Commanders at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.