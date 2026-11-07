Rams activate Myles Garrett (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game vs. Commanders

For once this season, it is good news on the injury front for the Rams.

Los Angeles has activated pass rusher Myles Garrett (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, setting up the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to return to the lineup for the first time since Week 1.

Garrett carries no designation into the weekend, and Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Garrett is expected to play versus Washington, barring any setbacks.

“Glad to be back on the field with my teammates," Garrett said Friday. "Making an impact, feeling their presence and just integrating back with them again.”

Garrett, who helped make the Rams the story of the offseason thanks to his blockbuster trade from the Browns to L.A., has been unable to make his usual impact on the regular season with the campaign already in November.

Following the team's season-opening loss to the 49ers, during which Garrett logged five pressures but failed to add a sack, tackle or anything else to the stat sheet, the five-time All-Pro underwent knee surgery and was placed on IR.

He missed the past seven contests before being designated to return, practicing in limited fashion twice and taking a rest day Friday. Now, he's officially back.