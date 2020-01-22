Raiders officially announce 'Las Vegas Raiders' title

It's official! The Raiders now formally belong to the city of Las Vegas, owner Mark Davis announced in a press conference outside of Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday.
"The Raiders were born in Oakland, and played 13 seasons in L.A. Both cities will always be part of our DNA but, today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history. For today, January 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders," Davis said. "And, today, Las Vegas officially becomes our nation's capital."
Since the merger in 1970, there have been nine franchise relocations; the Raiders, who moved from Oakland to L.A. in 1982 and then back to Oakland in 1995, have executed three of those moves, more than any other team in the NFL.
It took the Raiders just one more season following their 1982 move to win the franchise's third Super Bowl. Davis would more than welcome that same twist of fate for his newly rebranded franchise.