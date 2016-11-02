Position rankings: Midseason All-Pro team, defense

The first half of Peters' rookie season left many with the misguided notion that he's a gambler, vulnerable to big plays. That's simply not the case. Since this time last season, though, Peters has been not just a premier playmaker but also a shutdown corner, ranking in the top five in lowest completion percentage and passer rating on throws in his coverage. Peters has a commanding lead in interceptions (13) since entering the league, three more than the next-closest player in that span, according to NFL Media Research. Peters also has nearly as many passes defensed this season (11) as the entire Jacksonville Jaguars team (15).