Peter Schrager 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Texans move into top 10

I had Ed Oliver going this high to Oakland back in March and got ridiculed for it, but I'm not even certain he'll be on the board by the time the Raiders are on the clock. If he is, this seems to be the pick. Oakland needs to rebuild its defense, and Oliver's the favorite of many personnel folks I speak with. His pro day performance was among the best you'll see -- his three-time All-American bullet point on the resume is not bad, either. He's Geno Atkins Part II -- and under Raiders DC Paul Guenther, he'll be playing in the same defensive scheme that Geno dominated in.