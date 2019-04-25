Peter Schrager 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Texans move into top 10

Reports have surfaced that several teams have interest in trading up in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In my final mock draft of the year, I have a franchise jumping into the top 10 -- and it might not be who you think ...

Pick
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma · QB - Junior (RS)

Lot of noise about this pick in the last 48 hours being someone other than Kyler Murray. I'll stick with what I know -- the new head coach really likes Josh Rosen, but he lovesKyler Murray and has for seven years. I think the latter is the guy. Murray handled the criticism of his NFL Scouting Combine interviews with grace, wowed at his pro day and has exactly what it takes in his skill set to excel in a Kingsbury offense. He's the pick.

Pick
2
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
Ohio State · DE - Junior

The 49ers will run this envelope to the podium. San Francisco would be thrilled to see Bosa slip out of the top spot, and I think he does. I'm told that GM John Lynch loves Bosa as a prospect and teammate -- the word back from those in Columbus is that he's the real deal, both on the field and off. Stud.

Pick
3
New York Jets
New York Jets
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
Alabama · DT - Sophomore (RS)

Believe what you're hearing: The Jets would love to move back and collect a king's ransom for the third overall pick if a team is willing to move up. Let's assume no one gives a "Godfather" offer they can't refuse. I think Williams is the guy, Gregg Williams' scheme be damned. The top overall prospect on many teams' draft boards, he's everything you could want in a young man. Mike Maccagnan is making this selection, with input from Adam Gase and the coaches. All this talk of Gregg Williams loving Ed Oliver is great -- and likely true -- but I don't see the defensive coordinator having the final say here.

Pick
4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
Houston · DT - Junior

I had Ed Oliver going this high to Oakland back in March and got ridiculed for it, but I'm not even certain he'll be on the board by the time the Raiders are on the clock. If he is, this seems to be the pick. Oakland needs to rebuild its defense, and Oliver's the favorite of many personnel folks I speak with. His pro day performance was among the best you'll see -- his three-time All-American bullet point on the resume is not bad, either. He's Geno Atkins Part II -- and under Raiders DC Paul Guenther, he'll be playing in the same defensive scheme that Geno dominated in.

Pick
5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin White
Devin White
LSU · LB - Junior

The Buccaneers hoped to bring back veteran inside linebacker Kwon Alexander, but he signed with San Francisco instead. They go right back to Baton Rouge for the next great LSU linebacker and snatch White. I've had multiple NFL personnel men -- not one, but two -- tell me he reminds them of Patrick Willis. Not a bad comparison. The Bucs scoop him up and get a leader for their D.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Kentucky · EDGE - Senior

Allen, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year who had 17 sacks last season, fits everything GM Dave Gettleman loves in a football player. He's a leader. He's a senior boasting a resume checkered with accomplishments. And he's a terror off the edge. He's also a heck of a kid. The Giants may sniff around on the quarterbacks here, but I see them going "best player available" -- as they've indicated they will do, time and time again.

Pick
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jawaan Taylor
Jawaan Taylor
Florida · T - Junior

A punishing, hulking big body who'll be an immediate starter on the Jacksonville offensive line. You'll hear lots of talk about TE T.J. Hockenson, the Iowa tight end, or Andre Dillard or Jonah Williams coming off the board here. I think Taylor, the big boy who can help the Jags dominate in the run game, is the more likely choice.

Pick
8
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard
Washington State · T - Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS: Houston trades up for an offensive tackle to watch Deshaun Watson's blind side, trading picks Nos. 23, 55 and 86. There are three offensive linemen viewed as elite guys in this draft. They'll go early. And teams will trade up to get them.

Pick
9
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams
Alabama · OT - Junior

Many have called Williams "the safest pick" in this entire draft. An absolute gamer who wants to play tackle at the next level but may make more sense as a guard. One of the most competitive players in this class, he'd immediately add toughness and smarts to the Bills' offensive attack.

Pick
10
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Devin Bush
Devin Bush
Michigan · LB - Junior

There's a lot to like about the Michigan linebacker with bullet speed. He's a rocket racing sideline to sideline, and he reportedly interviewed wonderfully at the combine. Teammates love him and he's a leader on the field. Vic Fangio's defense gets this year's Roquan Smith. I don't buy the hype on Denver wanting a QB. Don't see it here.

Pick
11
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Iowa · TE - Sophomore (RS)

Hockenson gets a ton of love in draft circles. He could go as high as seventh overall to the Jaguars or fall into the teens. If he's there at 11, I could see the Bengals giving Zac Taylor and Andy Dalton the do-everything tight end.

Pick
12
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Oklahoma · WR - Junior

The Packers give Aaron Rodgers another game-breaker and a player most often compared to Tyreek Hill. He's only 170 pounds and is coming off a foot injury, but I see Brown going as high as No. 12 to Green Bay.

Pick
13
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
Clemson · DT - Senior

You won't read or hear a bad word about Wilkins, and he's viewed as one of the safest and most reliable prospects in the entire draft. Miami might not need an interior defensive lineman, but Wilkins is the type of player and person you build around. I've heard he could go as high as No. 6 overall. Miami grabbing him at 13 would be a great landing spot.

Pick
14
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell
Clemson · DE - Junior (RS)

The Falcons sit at 14 and wait to see who falls to them. I've got them taking Ferrell, the second Clemson defensive lineman off the board and a talented pass rusher who can also stop the run.

Pick
15
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State · QB - Sophomore (RS)

Washington sweats through the Giants' first pick and opts not to trade up. The Redskins stay at 15, where Haskins awaits them. Getting Haskins without having to give up the farm would be a win if the Ohio State QB is indeed -- as I'm hearing -- their guy.

Pick
16
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Florida State · EDGE - Junior

Burns is one of those prospects who has risen up boards at the right time. He can get to the quarterback off the edge, but the knock is that he played at a weight that's not typical for an NFL pass rusher. Can he keep on the pounds he put on in the last six months?

Pick
17
New York Giants
New York Giants
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
Duke · QB - Junior (RS)

All that talk about the Giants loving the Duke QB? I hear there's more than just smoke there -- it's true. Peyton Manning is one of Jones' biggest advocates, and at No. 17 overall -- not six -- this might just be too much for New York to pass on.

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Garrett Bradbury
Garrett Bradbury
N.C. State · C - Senior (RS)

Minnesota's No. 1 goal this offseason has been to find ways to keep its $84 million quarterback upright. Bradbury is nasty, versatile and tough. He had a great week in Indianapolis at the combine and is projected to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL at one of the three interior OL positions.

Pick
19
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Dexter Lawrence
Dexter Lawrence
Clemson · DT - Junior

I'm hearing the Titans could easily move back if they don't love a player here, and there's even whispers of them taking a quarterback. I think they sit tight, get the 342-pound defensive tackle out of Clemson, and continue to give Mike Vrabel the type of players he wants to build around on defense.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rock Ya-Sin
Rock Ya-Sin
Temple · CB - Senior

I've heard whispers that the Steelers may want to move up in this draft to acquire a linebacker, but I don't see Devin White or Devin Bush falling far enough for Pittsburgh to make such a big move. Ya-Sin had a solid Senior Bowl, combine and overall pre-draft process. He could very well be the first corner off the board.

Pick
21
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
Michigan · DE - Junior

Gary slips to No. 21 and the Seahawks gladly scoop him up. Despite being an absolute physical freak and an Academic All-American, I know Gary's not as high on some teams' boards as his measurements/combine results might call for. A lack of big production last season at Michigan has been a knock.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Cody Ford
Cody Ford
Oklahoma · G - Junior (RS)

The Ravens drafted a pair of Sooners last year in tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and tight end Mark Andrews. They go back to the Oklahoma well when Ford slips.

Pick
23
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Byron Murphy
Byron Murphy
Washington · CB - Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS: The Lions move back 15 spots and still add one of the top corners in the NFL draft. Head coach Matt Patricia continues to build his defense with smart, hungry players.

Pick
24
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Alabama · RB - Junior

Everything I hear is that the Raiders love Jacobs. He could very well be sitting there at No. 24, but they might have to trade up to get him. Another name to watch here, if he's on the board still, is Iowa tight end Noah Fant.

Pick
25
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Greedy Williams
Greedy Williams
LSU · CB - Sophomore (RS)

Williams can play and he's got the LSU pedigree and size (6-foot-2) to make it in the NFL. The Eagles add an intriguing physical specimen (see: 4.37 40 at the combine) to their secondary.

Pick
26
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
Mississippi State · DT - Junior

Simmons could end up being one of the top pros in this entire class. He's dealing with a torn ACL at the moment. Chris Ballard hit a home run nearly every time the Colts turned in a draft card last year. Simmons -- who could miss significant time his rookie season (if not the whole year) -- might eventually end up as the biggest home-run pick in this draft.

Pick
27
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Noah Fant
Noah Fant
Iowa · TE - Junior

I think the Raiders would love to emerge from the first round with three players who'll start next season. I love Fant and know many around the league who do, too. But I could also see him slipping a bit, merely because of his position and other team needs. If the Raiders get Oliver, Jacobs and Fant with their three picks, it'll be worthy of a standing ovation.

Pick
28
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Deandre Baker
Deandre Baker
Georgia · CB - Senior

Baker hasn't gotten as much press as Greedy Williams or Byron Murphy, but he's a highly regarded corner prospect, too. He didn't give up a single touchdown over his last two seasons at Georgia. Los Angeles is in an enviable spot -- no dire need and plenty of depth on the roster already.

Pick
29
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry
Arizona State · WR - Junior

A big (6-2, 228 pounds) receiver who has impressed in interviews, Harry could definitely go before the more hyped D.K. Metcalf. Seattle scoops up a starting wideout with the Frank Clark pick.

Pick
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Elgton Jenkins
Elgton Jenkins
Mississippi State · C - Senior (RS)

Don't be shocked if Jenkins -- a name I haven't seen in very many mocks -- goes in the first round. He's highly regarded in multiple NFL war rooms. Green Bay has a solid, young offensive line. There's never enough depth when it comes to talented, versatile offensive linemen.

Pick
31
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Drew Lock
Drew Lock
Missouri · QB - Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAMS: Word is that Los Angeles would be just fine trading down. Everyone I speak to around the league seems to be having a hard time finding a landing spot for Lock, who was very good at the Senior Bowl, interviewed well at the combine and has the experience, smarts and physical build to play quarterback at the next level. John Elway traded back into the first round a few years ago to get Paxton Lynch. The Broncos do it, again, for Lock -- trading away a second-round (No. 41) and third-round (71) pick.

Pick
32
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Joejuan Williams
Joejuan Williams
Vanderbilt · CB - Junior

A leader with experience, size (6-3 5/8, 211 pounds) and graced with a Vanderbilt education -- this one makes a lot of sense for New England. Williams has had multiple visits with Patriots brass and could fit right in.

