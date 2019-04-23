Charles Davis 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants pass on QB

The 2019 NFL Draft is just days away, and while there is plenty of chatter (and conversational evidence) that five (?!) QBs might be taken Thursday night in Nashville, I'm not totally convinced. We will all know by Round 1's end on April 25. But for now, here's how I see things shaking out.

NOTE: This mock draft was updated after the news broke on Tuesday that the Seahawks are trading Frank Clark to the Chiefs for a package of picks that includes Kansas City's first-rounder (No. 29 overall) this year.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



Plenty of chatter that the Cardinals will now NOT take this terrific playmaker with the top choice, and may trade the selection. I believe they will weigh their options, but ultimately stay at No. 1 overall, moving forward with an innovative rookie head coach and a do-everything rookie QB.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



Big-time pass rusher off the edge who can move inside in sub packages, too. Bosa LOVES the game and plays each snap accordingly.

PICK 3 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Yes, the Jets are open for business with this pick, but if they stick, pairing this star from Alabama with DL Leonard Williams will make new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams VERY happy.

PICK 4 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



In addition to all of the college football awards he collected last season, he could have won "most improved" as well. His game will just keep getting better. However, if the Raiders are indeed planning a surprise pick here, I would keep an eye on linebacker Devin White.

PICK 5 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



With new coordinator Todd Bowles overhauling the defense, the Bucs can't turn down the best inside linebacker in the draft.

PICK 6 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Yes, this could be a quarterback, but my vibe says no. The Giants need help on both the offensive and defensive lines, and they start by adding a strong edge rusher who's a Jersey kid in Gary, despite any concerns about the shoulder injury he's been dealing with dating back to his college career.

PICK 7 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior



The Jags want to get back to running the ball and throwing off of play-action -- a formula that led them to an AFC title game in 2017. This fierce Gator helps achieve that in a big way.

PICK 8 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior



People keep talking about his size being an issue, but the Lions envision his quickness and skills wreaking havoc in the pocket.

PICK 9 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



This could easily be a top offensive lineman in order to protect young quarterback Josh Allen, but the top tight end on many boards would also protect Allen, both by blocking (mauler) and in the passing game (excellent receiver).

PICK 10 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



John Elway can't resist this big-armed thrower who improved greatly in his last year at Mizzou. Lock will get a chance to learn behind Joe Flacco for a season or more before inheriting the QB1 job.

PICK 11 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Anytime there's a new head coach, there's speculation about a new QB. With Andy Dalton not receiving an extension this offseason, this pick makes sense.

PICK 12 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior



The Packers have some good TEs already in Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis, but both are firmly in their 30s. My top-rated TE can be special for a long time.

PICK 13 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



Keep hearing the Dolphins are waiting until 2020 to select a QB. They'll ride with Ryan Fitzpatrick for at least a year, and pick Ferrell to help build a foundation for Brian Flores' defense.

PICK 14 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior



The Falcons' best defensive lineman, Grady Jarrett, needs a running mate inside; the winner of the Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman) fits the bill. Pretty darn good on the football field, as well. A CB could be in play, too.

PICK 15 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior



Many are thinking QB here, and that's certainly a possibility. But, the selection of Burns gives Washington a pass rusher who can complement, and benefit from, the fellas from 'Bama inside ( Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne). Veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan also applauds the pick.

PICK 16 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



The best pass-protecting offensive tackle in the 2019 draft, Dillard can plug in at LT and allow the Panthers to utilize Taylor Moton's power inside at guard.

PICK 17 Jonah Williams - OG School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Williams was a skilled left tackle in college and he can stay in that spot in the NFL. I like him better inside at guard, but wherever he plays, he'll start from Day 1.

PICK 18 Cody Ford - OG School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



Brass will address the team's biggest need, helping the O-line with the All-American from Oklahoma, who can play tackle or move inside to guard.

PICK 19 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior



While no one likes to wait to unwrap their presents, Simmons' rehab from ACL surgery will require some patience. But once he's 100%, he will pair well with DL Jurrell Casey. A top-10 value in my book.

PICK 20 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The buzz on this Steelers pick is that they're likely to go CB. The question is, which one? In this case, it's the lengthy guy from the Bayou, who possesses great speed and excellent ball skills.

PICK 21 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



With a big void at DE now that the Seahawks have agreed to trade Frank Clark to the Chiefs, Sweat's awfully attractive for a team that values speed at every position on defense.

PICK 22 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Head coach John Harbaugh wants a " tough guy" at WR. He won't mind a blazer who will bring a little "Hollywood" to the "Charm City."

PICK 23 Greg Little - OT School: Mississippi | Year: Junior



The Texans must protect their franchise QB Deshaun Watson. He was hit way too often last year.

PICK 24 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



A lead runner is a big-time need in Oakland. In Jon Gruden's offense, Jacobs can be his new "Charlie Garner," a terrific combo back who creates big plays in the run and pass games.

PICK 25 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



The Eagles are thinking about the future at safety with Rodney McLeod coming off injury and due to hit free agency in 2020. Abram will be a hard-hitting tone-setter in the secondary.

PICK 26 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior



The defensive front gets the call here, and fits a need, too. Division rivals Tennessee, Jacksonville and Houston all like to run the ball, and with big, powerful backs. Lawrence ups the power ratio to combat those attacks.

PICK 27 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



My pick for the most instinctive CB in the draft, and the Raiders have a strong need for defensive playmakers at all levels. If they choose to go offense here, think tight end, and Irv Smith Jr. is still available.

PICK 28 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior



Tough and loves to get in a receiver's face. Also, did I mention that he's tough? The secondary keeps getting stronger for the Bolts. I could also see them taking safety Taylor Rapp here to complement All-Pro Derwin James.

PICK 29 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior



The Seahawks continue to build a new Legion of Boom. Baker will likely be upset that other CBs were drafted before him, but he can use that as continued motivation. He's a true competitor who contests every ball in his area, and that feistiness will be very familiar to Seattle fans.

PICK 30 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



The Packers cannot believe their incredible fortune that this outstanding defender lasted this long in the first round, as he could have easily been a top-15 pick.

PICK 31 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



John Sullivan performed very well in the pivot, but the Rams declined his contract option for 2019. Second-year player Brian Allen is currently penciled in to start, but that could change if Bradbury is available at No. 31. If L.A. wants defense, DT Jerry Tillery could work well next to Aaron Donald, and would allow the best defender in the league to continue to destroy offenses without being overly occupied by offensive linemen.

PICK 32 Dalton Risner - OT School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)



The Patriots could easily trade this pick to a QB-needy team that wants to jump back into Round 1, but if New England stays put here, Risner could be the franchise's next Logan Mankins. Versatile, and accomplished, he can play tackle, guard or center.

