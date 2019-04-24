Daniel Jeremiah 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Redskins land Haskins

On the eve of the 2019 NFL Draft, here's my fourth and final look at how teams will pick when Round 1 begins on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

This is my seventh year covering the draft for NFL Media and this is by far the most challenging first round I've tried to project. There's more misinformation and less solid info known about teams' interest in prospects than I can recall encountering in past years. I do expect we'll see a lot of movement on Thursday, especially in the back half of the opening round. Get your popcorn ready!

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



There's a lot of chatter about the Cardinals being undecided on what they'll do with the first pick. I'm sticking with Murray as their choice.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



The Niners can't go wrong with Bosa or Quinnen Williams here, but I think Bosa is a better fit.

PICK 3 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



A lot of options for the Jets between Williams, Ed Oliver, Josh Allen or trading down. I think they'd prefer to trade down. In this case, they take the best player available.

PICK 4 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior



It wouldn't shock me if Dwayne Haskins is the pick, but the Raiders are desperate for pass-rush help and Oliver can help them in that area.

PICK 5 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



In this scenario, it'll be a tough call for the Bucs between White and Josh Allen. I'll give them White to replace Kwon Alexander.

PICK 6 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



The Giants need a pass rusher and a quarterback. I'm hearing they'll look to get a pass rusher first, and they land one of the best available this year in Allen.

PICK 7 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



This decision could come down to Hockenson vs. Jonah Williams or Jawaan Taylor. However, if you study the great teams Tom Coughlin's been a part of either as a head coach or member of Bill Parcells' staff, there's been a powerful inline tight end on the roster (I'm thinking of guys like Jeremy Shockey and Mark Bavaro). Hockenson will have an impact in the run and pass game.

PICK 8 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. There are a lot of rumblings about Detroit and Buffalo looking to trade down, and the Texans are desperate for tackle help. They could afford to part with one of their two second-round picks this year (they hold Picks 54 and 55) as well as a Day 2 pick next year to get up into this range.

PICK 9 Jonah Williams - OG School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Buffalo would love to trade down, but their offseason has been all about trying to support Josh Allen. Williams is a steady, solid player who will help keep the QB upright.

PICK 10 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



The Broncos have done a lot of work on this year's QB class, but they ultimately address the defensive side of the ball in Round 1. Bush has a chance to be an elite player in this defense.

PICK 11 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior



Burns is a polarizing player around the league, but no one doubts that he has the best get-off quickness in the draft. Cincinnati needs help on defense, and Burns fits the bill.

PICK 12 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior



If Andre Dillard were to fall, he'd come into play here. With him off the board, they still are able to address the offensive line. Taylor is a plug-and-play right tackle who will be an upgrade over Bryan Bulaga.

PICK 13 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior



Dolphins D-line coach Marion Hobby coached Wilkins during his first two seasons at Clemson. He's one of the safer picks in the draft and fills a need.

PICK 14 Cody Ford - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



The Falcons love Christian Wilkins, but with the Dolphins beating them to the punch, they look to get younger and more talented on the offensive line.

PICK 15 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



There's a lot of chatter about the Redskins trying to move up for a quarterback. Some believe their target is Haskins, others believe it's Daniel Jones.

PICK 16 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



Sweat will be fascinating to follow on draft day. He's an elite talent, but some teams are concerned about his heart condition.

PICK 17 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)



I can't rule out Drew Lock here, but Jones has long been associated with the Giants. They get their QB.

PICK 18 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



The Vikings must address the O-line. Bradbury is one of the best center prospects of the last five years, and Pat Elflein would move to guard to clear a spot for him.

PICK 19 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



I know some believe Tennessee will go with a D-lineman, but this is a huge year for Marcus Mariota. They give him some more help. However, there have been some rumblings that the Titans could be a surprise entrant into the QB market with Drew Lock as their target.

PICK 20 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior



The Steelers need to add playmakers in the secondary. Ya-Sin is probably the safest corner prospect in the draft.

PICK 21 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior



There are a lot of teams interested to see where Gary ends up going. It wouldn't shock me if he went in the top six or if he were to fall toward the bottom of the first round. He goes to a team with a glaring need off the edge after trading Frank Clark to the Chiefs.

PICK 22 Elgton Jenkins - C School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)



I believe the Ravens will try to trade back and recoup the 2019 second-round pick they gave up in the trade to land Lamar Jackson last year. It's easy to envision Baltimore continuing to reinforce the O-line with a player like Jenkins.

PICK 23 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS. Detroit has spent a lot of time evaluating cornerbacks leading up to the draft. They land my top-rated CB after trading down.

PICK 24 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Even before the news about Marshawn Lynch retiring (again), the Raiders had a need at the RB position. The question is, do they take Jacobs here or do they wait and find a back in the middle rounds, where there's still value?

PICK 25 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



I could see the Eagles trading back, but in this scenario, they take the best player available in the trenches and one of the cleaner players in the draft.

PICK 26 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior



GM Chris Ballard is big on upside and the Colts have a patient plan that would allow them to wait for Simmons' eventual impact -- he suffered an ACL tear in February -- as a top-five talent in this draft.

PICK 27 Darnell Savage - S School: Maryland | Year: Senior



There are a bunch of teams picking late in the first round that are looking at safeties, and I think Savage will find his home in this range.

PICK 28 Joejuan Williams - CB School: Vanderbilt | Year: Junior



It would surprise some people to see Williams go this early, but he's a great fit for coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme.

PICK 29 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



Seattle finds its next version of Kam Chancellor. I also wouldn't rule out Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence being picked here.

PICK 30 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



Lock is one of the most difficult players to project in this draft. I could see him going with the sixth pick or falling to the bottom of the first round. Whether it's the Packers or another team that trades up for him, I don't see Lock getting out of Round 1.

PICK 31 Chris Lindstrom - OG School: Boston College | Year: Senior



The Rams need to get some reinforcements for the offensive line and Lindstrom is a perfect fit.

PICK 32 Noah Fant- TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior



I'll be surprised if Fant lasts this long, but I could see the Patriots targeting him in a trade-up if he were to slip in the draft.

