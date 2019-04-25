Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

It's Draft Day! Here's my final mock of the first round.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
There has been a lot of talk about whether or not Murray will be the pick, but I expect Arizona to select the former Sooner.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
One of the prospects with the highest floors goes to a team that continues to make big investments in its defensive line.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Jets could try to trade down, but with no takers on a swap, they pick my top-rated prospect of 2019.
School: Houston | Year: Junior
This might be a bit of a surprise to some, but it's believed the Raiders carry a high grade on the explosive interior penetrator.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
This one should come down to White vs. Josh Allen. We'll go with the alpha linebacker in this scenario.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
The Giants could be looking to scoop up either Devin White or Allen if one of them falls to sixth. Of course, there is the possibility of a QB going here, too.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Tough call here between T.J. Hockenson and Taylor, but Taylor is physical and will get the running game cranked up.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Bills would be very happy to see Hockenson fall to them here. If he's gone, then Jonah Williams could be the guy.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The Broncos are a tough read, but they have an opening at inside linebacker and this is a weak class outside of the top two prospects at the position (Bush and Devin White).
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Don't sleep on this possibility. The Bengals could use more edge rush and did their homework on Sweat.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
The Packers could go in a number of directions here, but ultimately may ask Dillard to slide to the right side to help protect Aaron Rodgers.
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
The Dolphins' defensive line coach (Marion Hobby) coached Wilkins during his first two seasons at Clemson. This could be an easy sell.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Williams offers versatility up front and would help open up running lanes for Atlanta's offense.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH REDSKINS. The Lions could use another defender off the edge, and Ferrell fits the mold of the players Matt Patricia worked with in New England at DE.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The labral tear in his shoulder causes him to slide, but not beyond the edge-needy Panthers.
School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
The Giants get their quarterback of the future.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
The Vikings could see Ford as a tackle/guard prospect who offers additional value because of his flexibility.
School: Florida State | Year: Junior
The Titans take an edge burner who can attack division-rival QBs Deshaun Watson, Andrew Luck and Nick Foles.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Steelers could go in a number of directions -- even at CB -- but I'll take the best of the bunch here.
School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Seattle has love for height-weight-speed prospects and happens to have a need for those traits at outside receiver.
School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
Landing Bradbury might be a perfect scenario for an offense that needs to upgrade its interior blocking.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
The Texans need help at both cornerback and offensive tackle. This is a difficult choice, but let's take one of the few true left tackles in this draft.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
With Marshawn Lynch calling it quits, this might be an easy card for the Raiders to run up to the podium.
School: Maryland | Year: Senior
The Maryland ballhawk has been a red-hot name in scouting circles of late and the Eagles could take him to invigorate the backend.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior
Colts GM Chris Ballard loves drafting trench players. He also believes in patience, which will be needed with Simmons, who suffered an ACL tear in February. Indy steals one of the best players in the draft here.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
"Hollywood" is smaller (5-foot-9, 166 pounds) than some teams would like, but he's also able to attack all three levels of the field.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
He measured under 6-feet tall and didn't run an impressive 40-yard dash (4.55 seconds) at the NFL Scouting Combine, but Murphy is extremely instinctive and as tough as you want them at corner.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Lawrence is still raw, but has elite size and potential.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
While the Packers need a wide receiver, Fant might be too tough to pass up. He's basically a big receiver in the slot.
School: Boston College | Year: Senior
Hard-nosed grinder who can thrive in a variety of run schemes.
