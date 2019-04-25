Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Like just about every other mock draft in America, my final projection of the 2019 NFL Draft's first round has the Cardinals taking Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall. But how long will it take for the other top quarterbacks to come off the board?

As you can see below, I don't believe we will see the usual aggressiveness on the signal-caller front, with a couple top-tier QB prospects having to wait until nearly the end of Thursday night.

To see every draft pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



Despite debating over Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams as foundation pieces on defense, the team decides to give Kliff Kingsbury his preferred franchise quarterback.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



The 49ers could field a dynamic edge-rushing duo with Bosa joining Dee Ford. (Not to mention, DeForest Buckner hunting from the inside.)

PICK 3 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



Gregg Williams would have all kinds of fun creating sack opportunities for Allen off the edge in an ultra-aggressive defense.

PICK 4 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior



Jon Gruden could view Oliver as a Warren Sapp-like disruptor at the point of attack. The undersized 3-technique is a one-gap penetrator with a non-stop motor.

PICK 5 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Gerald McCoy is no longer the high-level playmaker who dominated for years in the middle of the Bucs' defense. Williams would be an ideal replacement as a big-bodied playmaker with exceptional size, strength and explosiveness.

PICK 6 Jonah Williams - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The Giants show their undying commitment to Eli Manning by selecting a top-notch tackle prospect to protect the veteran quarterback.

PICK 7 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior



Taylor would give the Jaguars a rugged edge blocker to help them get back to their run-heavy roots.

PICK 8 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Bob Quinn can't go wrong selecting a rock-solid tight end considered to be the total package at the position.

PICK 9 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior



Adding an explosive flex tight end would give Josh Allen another weapon to target in the passing game.

PICK 10 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



Vic Fangio can't resist adding a violent traffic cop to the defense. White is an exceptional sideline-to-sideline player with excellent communication skills and leadership ability.

PICK 11 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



The Bengals need to add more speed and quickness to their linebacker corps to compete with the explosive offensive units within the division. Bush is a rangy playmaker with outstanding instincts, awareness and cover skills.

PICK 12 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Aaron Rodgers hasn't had a consistent deep threat at his disposal since Jordy Nelson was in his prime. Brown is a DeSean Jackson clone with the speed and explosiveness to run past defenders as a vertical playmaker.

PICK 13 Cody Ford - OL School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



Upgrading the offensive line is a top priority for the Dolphins after surrendering 52 sacks in 2018. Ford gives the team a rugged blocker with the capacity to play guard or tackle as a Day 1 starter.

PICK 14 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



Adding a quality edge blocker is a priority with Matt Ryan still in the prime of his career. Dillard is a polished technician with the footwork and athleticism to shine on either side of the line.

PICK 15 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The 'Skins could move up to grab their quarterback of the future or hope Haskins falls to them due to a surprising draft-day slide.

PICK 16 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



Losing Julius Peppers to retirement makes adding a DE a top priority. Sweat is an explosive pass rusher with a knack for getting to the quarterback.

PICK 17 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



New Yorkers might blow a gasket when Dave Gettleman bypasses a quarterback to select an edge rusher, but the Giants general manager covets blue-collar frontline defenders with pass-rushing skills.

PICK 18 Garrett Bradbury - OL School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



The move to Gary Kubiak's zone-based rushing attack makes the N.C. State standout a natural fit as an interior starter with a versatile game that could make him a Pro Bowl-caliber player at center or guard.

PICK 19 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior



The versatility of the Clemson standout makes him an intriguing puzzle piece in the Titans' hybrid defense.

PICK 20 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Steelers could use a high-IQ cover corner with superb instincts and a diverse skill set. Murphy is the perfect candidate to excel as a CB1 in a defense that mixes man and zone concepts.

PICK 21 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Pete Carroll can't resist an opportunity to groom an A-level athlete into a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

PICK 22 Erik McCoy - C School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)



The team is committed to making over the offense to better suit the talents of young QB Lamar Jackson. McCoy gives Baltimore an athletic interior blocker with the athleticism and quickness to climb to the second level, which is essential to succeeding in a zone-read-based offense.

PICK 23 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Williams is an explosive athlete with the press-man skills and hands to be a turnover machine on the island. He would excel in Romeo Crennel's defense as a CB1 in a year or so.

PICK 24 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Gruden could view Jacobs as a Charlie Garner-like RB1 with the potential to upgrade the offense as a runner-receiver from the backfield.

PICK 25 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior



The Eagles aren't afraid to invest in trench players in the early rounds. Lawrence is a big, athletic defensive tackle with run-stopping skills and pass-rush potential.

PICK 26 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior



Colts general manager Chris Ballard might not be able to resist grabbing a top-five talent at this point of the draft. Simmons could end up being the best defender from this draft -- a torn ACL could make him the best value pick in the 2019 class.

PICK 27 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior



Burns' combination of speed, quickness and closing burst could allow him to annually produce 10-plus sacks in this league. The Raiders' anemic pass rush needs a sizzle player on the edges.

PICK 28 Jerry Tillery - DT School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior



With Corey Liuget in free agency, Tillery could be a target for the Chargers at this pick. As a natural 5-technique with outstanding strength and power, the Notre Dame standout could make his mark immediately as a starter.

PICK 29 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



The hard-hitting safety would fill the role occupied by Kam Chancellor during the "Legion of Boom" era.

PICK 30 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



The ultra-talented gunslinger would give the team a developmental prospect to groom behind Aaron Rodgers.

PICK 31 Elgton Jenkins - C School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)



The Rams upgrade their interior with the rugged Jenkins coming onboard near the end of Round 1.

PICK 32 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)



The Patriots could take a position player with potential to contribute immediately ... or they could make a long-term investment in the most important position on the field.

