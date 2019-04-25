Charley Casserly 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Packers help Rodgers

Holding three first-round picks, the Raiders have garnered widespread interest throughout the pre-draft process. Meanwhile, plenty of ink has been spilled analyzing whether or not the Giants will go quarterback in one of their two Round 1 slots. And the Seahawks just made waves by trading Frank Clark to Kansas City -- and thus, acquiring a second first-rounder.
But one team with multiple first-round selections hasn't received as much attention as the others: Green Bay. What will the Packers do with pick Nos. 12 and 30? Well, in my final mock draft of this year, I predict a couple selections that should make Aaron Rodgers quite happy ...
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury gets the quarterback to lead his Air Raid offense.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
The Jets need a pass rusher, but watch for them to potentially trade out of this spot.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Oakland stays true to the board and takes the best player available.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
He's an instinctive, three-down linebacker who can make plays from sideline to sideline.
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
The Giants bypass quarterback here and take Wilkins, who's strong against both the run and the pass. He can play all three DL positions in defensive coordinator James Bettcher's 3-4 scheme.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Jacksonville wants to be a physical team that pounds the football; Taylor is a nasty, powerful run blocker. Look for the Jags to target tight end later.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Hockenson is a complete tight end who gives Lions QB Matthew Stafford the reliable target missing from Detroit's offense last year.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
Dillard is the best pass blocker in the 2019 draft. Ty Nsekhe (2019 free-agent signing) and Dion Dawkins (2017 second-rounder) are currently set to start at the two tackle spots, but that shouldn't prohibit the Bills from bolstering their O-line. It's all about building around Josh Allen.
School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Close call between Missouri QB Drew Lock and Haskins here, but I think Denver ultimately goes with the Ohio State product.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
Ford would give Cincy an upgrade at right tackle over Bobby Hart. Yes, I know the Bengals just re-signed Hart, so if they're dead set on starting him at RT in 2019, they can kick Ford inside to guard, where he played during his early years at OU.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
He played offensive tackle during his entire Alabama career, but could also be an excellent guard -- both positions are needs for the Packers.
School: Houston | Year: Junior
Lots of chatter about the Dolphins taking a QB in Round 1, but Oliver is a pass-rushing defensive tackle who's simply too good to pass up.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Former No. 8 overall pick Vic Beasley has been disappointing and will be a free agent in 2020.
School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
Jones is the most pro-ready QB in the 2019 class.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Ferrell fills an obvious need at pass rusher for the Panthers.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Giants continue to rebuild their defense by taking an instinctive corner. Could Big Blue trade a second-round pick for Josh Rosen if the Cardinals do in fact take Murray?
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
The Vikings address their biggest need by adding a talented edge blocker. If they go this route, I see Little sliding into the left tackle spot and Riley Reiff moving to guard.
School: Florida State | Year: Junior
Bringing in a young, talented outside rusher is a huge need for the Titans, with Brian Orakpo retired and Cameron Wake 37 years old.
School: Temple | Year: Senior
Ya-Sin adds a much-needed playmaker to the Steelers' secondary.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The Seahawks get a top-10 talent at great value, as Gary slides due to concerns over the health of his shoulder.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Baltimore gets the best player available and addresses a need at the same time.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Texans signed two corners in free agency ( Bradley Roby and Briean Boddy-Calhoun), but both joined on one-year deals. The speedy Williams would add depth to a new-look secondary.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Derek Carr now has three excellent weapons to throw to with the addition of Smith.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Lawrence is a big run-stopper who should team well with Malik Jackson and Fletcher Cox to fortify the middle of the Eagles' defensive front.
School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Colts need a true speed receiver and Metcalf is real burner (4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine).
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Head coach Jon Gruden drafts Marshawn Lynch's replacement here; though, he could wait on a running back and opt for Drew Lock if the QB's still available.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
Seattle doubles down on defense, taking the best D-lineman remaining. The Seahawks could also trade back here.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gifts Aaron Rodgers a home-run threat who can line up outside and in the slot.
School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
Bradbury would be an upgrade over second-year pro Brian Allen, who's currently in line to start at center.
