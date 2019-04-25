Charley Casserly 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Packers help Rodgers

Path to the Draft  

Holding three first-round picks, the Raiders have garnered widespread interest throughout the pre-draft process. Meanwhile, plenty of ink has been spilled analyzing whether or not the Giants will go quarterback in one of their two Round 1 slots. And the Seahawks just made waves by trading Frank Clark to Kansas City -- and thus, acquiring a second first-rounder.

But one team with multiple first-round selections hasn't received as much attention as the others: Green Bay. What will the Packers do with pick Nos. 12 and 30? Well, in my final mock draft of this year, I predict a couple selections that should make Aaron Rodgers quite happy ...

PICK

1

Kyler Murray - QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury gets the quarterback to lead his Air Raid offense.

PICK

2

Nick Bosa - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The 49ers add another bookend to complement Dee Ford, giving them a legitimate and formidable pass rush.

PICK

3

Josh Allen - Edge

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

The Jets need a pass rusher, but watch for them to potentially trade out of this spot.

PICK

4

Quinnen Williams - DT

School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Oakland stays true to the board and takes the best player available.

PICK

5

Devin White - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

He's an instinctive, three-down linebacker who can make plays from sideline to sideline.

PICK

6

Christian Wilkins - DT

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

The Giants bypass quarterback here and take Wilkins, who's strong against both the run and the pass. He can play all three DL positions in defensive coordinator James Bettcher's 3-4 scheme.

PICK

7

Jawaan Taylor - OT

School: Florida | Year: Junior

Jacksonville wants to be a physical team that pounds the football; Taylor is a nasty, powerful run blocker. Look for the Jags to target tight end later.

PICK

8

T.J. Hockenson - TE

School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Hockenson is a complete tight end who gives Lions QB Matthew Stafford the reliable target missing from Detroit's offense last year.

PICK

9

Andre Dillard - OT

School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

Dillard is the best pass blocker in the 2019 draft. Ty Nsekhe (2019 free-agent signing) and Dion Dawkins (2017 second-rounder) are currently set to start at the two tackle spots, but that shouldn't prohibit the Bills from bolstering their O-line. It's all about building around Josh Allen.

PICK

10

Dwayne Haskins - QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Close call between Missouri QB Drew Lock and Haskins here, but I think Denver ultimately goes with the Ohio State product.

PICK

11

Cody Ford - OL

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Ford would give Cincy an upgrade at right tackle over Bobby Hart. Yes, I know the Bengals just re-signed Hart, so if they're dead set on starting him at RT in 2019, they can kick Ford inside to guard, where he played during his early years at OU.

PICK

12

Jonah Williams - OL

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

He played offensive tackle during his entire Alabama career, but could also be an excellent guard -- both positions are needs for the Packers.

PICK

13

Ed Oliver - DT

School: Houston | Year: Junior

Lots of chatter about the Dolphins taking a QB in Round 1, but Oliver is a pass-rushing defensive tackle who's simply too good to pass up.

PICK

14

Montez Sweat - Edge

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Former No. 8 overall pick Vic Beasley has been disappointing and will be a free agent in 2020.

PICK

15

Daniel Jones - QB

School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

Jones is the most pro-ready QB in the 2019 class.

PICK

16

Clelin Ferrell - Edge

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Ferrell fills an obvious need at pass rusher for the Panthers.

PICK

17

Byron Murphy - CB

School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Giants continue to rebuild their defense by taking an instinctive corner. Could Big Blue trade a second-round pick for Josh Rosen if the Cardinals do in fact take Murray?

PICK

18

Greg Little - OT

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

The Vikings address their biggest need by adding a talented edge blocker. If they go this route, I see Little sliding into the left tackle spot and Riley Reiff moving to guard.

PICK

19

Brian Burns - Edge

School: Florida State | Year: Junior

Bringing in a young, talented outside rusher is a huge need for the Titans, with Brian Orakpo retired and Cameron Wake 37 years old.

PICK

20

Rock Ya-Sin - CB

School: Temple | Year: Senior

Ya-Sin adds a much-needed playmaker to the Steelers' secondary.

PICK

21

Rashan Gary - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

The Seahawks get a top-10 talent at great value, as Gary slides due to concerns over the health of his shoulder.

PICK

22

Devin Bush - LB

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Baltimore gets the best player available and addresses a need at the same time.

PICK

23

Greedy Williams - CB

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Texans signed two corners in free agency ( Bradley Roby and Briean Boddy-Calhoun), but both joined on one-year deals. The speedy Williams would add depth to a new-look secondary.

PICK

24

Irv Smith Jr. - TE

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Derek Carr now has three excellent weapons to throw to with the addition of Smith.

PICK

25

Dexter Lawrence - DT

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Lawrence is a big run-stopper who should team well with Malik Jackson and Fletcher Cox to fortify the middle of the Eagles' defensive front.

PICK

26

D.K. Metcalf - WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Colts need a true speed receiver and Metcalf is real burner (4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine).

PICK

27

Josh Jacobs - RB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Head coach Jon Gruden drafts Marshawn Lynch's replacement here; though, he could wait on a running back and opt for Drew Lock if the QB's still available.

PICK

28

Drew Lock - QB

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

If the Raiders -- or another team -- don't scoop up the Mizzou passer, then the Chargers gladly nab their QB of the future.

PICK

29

Jerry Tillery - DT

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Seattle doubles down on defense, taking the best D-lineman remaining. The Seahawks could also trade back here.

PICK

30

Marquise Brown - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gifts Aaron Rodgers a home-run threat who can line up outside and in the slot.

PICK

31

Garrett Bradbury - C

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Bradbury would be an upgrade over second-year pro Brian Allen, who's currently in line to start at center.

PICK

32

A.J. Brown - WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

The Patriots are more likely to trade out of this spot, but if they stay put, perhaps they give Tom Brady a big slot receiver.

Follow Charley Casserly on Twitter @CharleyCasserly.

