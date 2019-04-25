Charley Casserly 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Packers help Rodgers

Holding three first-round picks, the Raiders have garnered widespread interest throughout the pre-draft process. Meanwhile, plenty of ink has been spilled analyzing whether or not the Giants will go quarterback in one of their two Round 1 slots. And the Seahawks just made waves by trading Frank Clark to Kansas City -- and thus, acquiring a second first-rounder.

But one team with multiple first-round selections hasn't received as much attention as the others: Green Bay. What will the Packers do with pick Nos. 12 and 30? Well, in my final mock draft of this year, I predict a couple selections that should make Aaron Rodgers quite happy ...

To see every draft pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury gets the quarterback to lead his Air Raid offense.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



The 49ers add another bookend to complement Dee Ford, giving them a legitimate and formidable pass rush.

PICK 3 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



The Jets need a pass rusher, but watch for them to potentially trade out of this spot.

PICK 4 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Oakland stays true to the board and takes the best player available.

PICK 5 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



He's an instinctive, three-down linebacker who can make plays from sideline to sideline.

PICK 6 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior



The Giants bypass quarterback here and take Wilkins, who's strong against both the run and the pass. He can play all three DL positions in defensive coordinator James Bettcher's 3-4 scheme.

PICK 7 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior



Jacksonville wants to be a physical team that pounds the football; Taylor is a nasty, powerful run blocker. Look for the Jags to target tight end later.

PICK 8 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Hockenson is a complete tight end who gives Lions QB Matthew Stafford the reliable target missing from Detroit's offense last year.

PICK 9 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



Dillard is the best pass blocker in the 2019 draft. Ty Nsekhe (2019 free-agent signing) and Dion Dawkins (2017 second-rounder) are currently set to start at the two tackle spots, but that shouldn't prohibit the Bills from bolstering their O-line. It's all about building around Josh Allen.

PICK 10 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Close call between Missouri QB Drew Lock and Haskins here, but I think Denver ultimately goes with the Ohio State product.

PICK 11 Cody Ford - OL School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



Ford would give Cincy an upgrade at right tackle over Bobby Hart. Yes, I know the Bengals just re-signed Hart, so if they're dead set on starting him at RT in 2019, they can kick Ford inside to guard, where he played during his early years at OU.

PICK 12 Jonah Williams - OL School: Alabama | Year: Junior



He played offensive tackle during his entire Alabama career, but could also be an excellent guard -- both positions are needs for the Packers.

PICK 13 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior



Lots of chatter about the Dolphins taking a QB in Round 1, but Oliver is a pass-rushing defensive tackle who's simply too good to pass up.

PICK 14 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



Former No. 8 overall pick Vic Beasley has been disappointing and will be a free agent in 2020.

PICK 15 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)



Jones is the most pro-ready QB in the 2019 class.

PICK 16 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



Ferrell fills an obvious need at pass rusher for the Panthers.

PICK 17 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Giants continue to rebuild their defense by taking an instinctive corner. Could Big Blue trade a second-round pick for Josh Rosen if the Cardinals do in fact take Murray?

PICK 18 Greg Little - OT School: Mississippi | Year: Junior



The Vikings address their biggest need by adding a talented edge blocker. If they go this route, I see Little sliding into the left tackle spot and Riley Reiff moving to guard.

PICK 19 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior



Bringing in a young, talented outside rusher is a huge need for the Titans, with Brian Orakpo retired and Cameron Wake 37 years old.

PICK 20 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior



Ya-Sin adds a much-needed playmaker to the Steelers' secondary.

PICK 21 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior



The Seahawks get a top-10 talent at great value, as Gary slides due to concerns over the health of his shoulder.

PICK 22 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Baltimore gets the best player available and addresses a need at the same time.

PICK 23 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Texans signed two corners in free agency ( Bradley Roby and Briean Boddy-Calhoun), but both joined on one-year deals. The speedy Williams would add depth to a new-look secondary.

PICK 24 Irv Smith Jr. - TE School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Derek Carr now has three excellent weapons to throw to with the addition of Smith.

PICK 25 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior



Lawrence is a big run-stopper who should team well with Malik Jackson and Fletcher Cox to fortify the middle of the Eagles' defensive front.

PICK 26 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Colts need a true speed receiver and Metcalf is real burner (4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine).

PICK 27 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Head coach Jon Gruden drafts Marshawn Lynch's replacement here; though, he could wait on a running back and opt for Drew Lock if the QB's still available.

PICK 28 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



If the Raiders -- or another team -- don't scoop up the Mizzou passer, then the Chargers gladly nab their QB of the future.

PICK 29 Jerry Tillery - DT School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior



Seattle doubles down on defense, taking the best D-lineman remaining. The Seahawks could also trade back here.

PICK 30 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gifts Aaron Rodgers a home-run threat who can line up outside and in the slot.

PICK 31 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



Bradbury would be an upgrade over second-year pro Brian Allen, who's currently in line to start at center.

PICK 32 A.J. Brown - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Junior



The Patriots are more likely to trade out of this spot, but if they stay put, perhaps they give Tom Brady a big slot receiver.

