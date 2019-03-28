Houston Cougars' Ed Oliver turns in prolific pro day

Now where will Ed Oliver be drafted?

The Houston defensive lineman had a pro day for the ages Thursday, likely forcing teams throughout the league to reconsider where they stand on the enigmatic prospect. Once considered a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, Oliver battled injuries in 2018 and questions swirled about his character following a bad sideline blowup with then-Cougars coach Major Applewhite.

Still a Day 1 prospect, he's been widely projected to go in the teens (e.g. here, here, here and here). But that was before he posted the following marks at pro day:

» A 4.73 40-yard dash, akin to Anquan Boldin (4.72).

» A 4.22 in the short shuttle drill, topping Saquon Barkley (4.24).

» A 7.15 three-cone time, besting Jason Pierre Paul (7.18).

» A 36-inch vertical jump, just shy of Von Miller (37).

» A 10-foot broad jump, equaling Amari Cooper.

Those numbers would be outstanding for a defensive end. They're historic for an interior lineman -- Oliver ranked in the 95th percentile in all five movement drills over the past 20 years, according to Mockdraftable. Oliver also registered 32 bench press reps, the same as Ndamukong Suh, and previously weighed in at the NFL Scouting Combine at 6-2, 287 pounds, nearly the same as Aaron Donald.

Add it all up and Oliver might have catapulted himself back into the top 10 come April 25.