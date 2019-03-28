Four-round 2019 NFL mock draft: Raiders, Fins trade up for QBs

My four-round mock draft provides a look into where prospects' grades stand after the NFL Scouting Combine and most of their pro days, and also the state of teams' roster needs with the main free agency period in the rearview mirror.

You'll note that several times throughout this mock, I point to 2020 free agency as a factor for the selection. Teams aren't just evaluating needs for 2019 when considering whom to pick, as they must also take into account free agency choices yet to come.

Keep in mind: The picks made in the 2019 draft can certainly help a team this fall, but they really affect the 2020 and '21 seasons as much or more.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Murray's arm, mobility and ability to run Oklahoma's offense make him the odds-on favorite to land at the No. 1 spot, either as a Cardinal or with another team moving up to pick him.

PICK 2 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH 49ERS. Jon Gruden gets his quarterback by moving up two spots. Gruden coached Lock at the Senior Bowl, and it's easy to see him appreciating the former Missouri quarterback's demeanor and physical tools. If the Raiders don't move up to get him, the Dolphins, Broncos or Giants could make a deal with the 49ers to land Lock.

PICK 3 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Nick ends up as the No. 3 pick in the draft, like his brother Joey was three years ago. The heavy-handed younger Bosa is the base end the Jets need.

PICK 4 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAIDERS. Williams adds yet another elite talent to San Francisco's defensive front. In this trade, the 49ers will likely gain the Raiders' fourth-round pick this year (Oakland does not have a third-round pick after the Antonio Brown trade) and their 2020 second- or third-round selection.

PICK 5 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

The Bucs are switching to a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Todd Bowles, and Allen fits like a glove at outside linebacker. In fact, he'd fit at linebacker in any system.

PICK 6 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior

GM Dave Gettleman ignores the cries for a quarterback at No. 6 and picks his highest-rated defensive lineman remaining. Gary is versatile enough to play anywhere from the 3-technique to the outside.

PICK 7 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior

New Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles will be thrilled to have a strong right tackle in Taylor protecting him.

PICK 8 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

The only thing better than having one very good pass rusher is having two very good pass rushers. Sweat and Trey Flowers should make opposing quarterbacks nauseous.

PICK 9 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. If the Giants pass on Haskins at No. 6, the Dolphins can find their future starter and have bridge quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick run things in 2019 (or until the team thinks Haskins is ready).

PICK 10 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

Denver gets the defensive leader at ILB that it needs now that Brandon Marshall was allowed to move on. White's an all-around talent who should eventually be a Pro Bowl candidate.

PICK 11 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

The difference between left and right tackle has become blurred over time, and the Bengals really struggled on the right side last year. Dillard's pass-protection skills will be valued on the right side and he could shift to the blind side once Cordy Glenn's time with the team comes to an end. The Bengals re-signed Bobby Hart, but he slides into backup duty in this scenario.

PICK 12 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

It's a coin flip whether the Packers take Ed Oliver or Hockenson here, but in this scenario, Green Bay gets a receiving threat for Aaron Rodgers and a fierce blocker for the run game.

PICK 13 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. Oliver's a top-10 talent despite his average size, and the Bills could use another body on defense. Don't be surprised if they ask him to stand up to rush the quarterback. The Bills should gain at least a third- and fifth-round pick in this trade, as the Raiders did when they dropped from 10 to 15 last year so the Cardinals could move up for Josh Rosen.

PICK 14 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Wilkins is an agile and mobile tackle. He and Grady Jarrett will be a fine interior defensive line duo for the Falcons.

PICK 15 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Washington needs a playmaking receiver in the worst way. Metcalf met with the team at the combine, so we'll see if he made a good impression.

PICK 16 Jonah Williams - OL School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Panthers can play Williams at left tackle to replace Matt Kalil or at left guard if they prefer to put Taylor Moton on the edge.

PICK 17 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

Gettleman gets his Eli Manning clone in Jones, though he'll appreciate the improved athleticism.

PICK 18 Chris Lindstrom - OG School: Boston College | Year: Senior

Minnesota brought in former Titans starter Josh Kline to fortify one guard spot, and now Lindstrom takes over on the other side to provide much-needed protection for Kirk Cousins.

PICK 19 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior

Signing Cameron Wake was good for this year, but Burns' skills will be valued in 2020 and beyond.

PICK 20 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Sometimes inside linebackers become available later in the first round than their talent would warrant, providing great value. The Steelers pinch themselves that a player like Bush is still on the board.

PICK 21 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Murphy stays in the Pacific Northwest to add ballhawking skills and toughness to the Seahawks' secondary.

PICK 22 Parris Campbell - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

The departures of Michael Crabtree and John Brown mean the Ravens desperately need a receiver (or two) for second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. Campbell is growing into a more complete receiver than he was early in his Ohio State career. The sky's the limit.

PICK 23 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

The Texans were looking under every rock at the combine for a new cornerback to replace Kareem Jackson. Baker's a tough, heady player who will contribute immediately.

PICK 24 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Jon Gruden hopes Ferrell can bring back the pass rush the team missed after trading Khalil Mack.

PICK 25 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Running back is a big need for the Eagles, and Jacobs' less-than-ideal 40 time (unofficially 4.60 at his pro day, per NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah) has no bearing on his likely success on Sundays.

PICK 26 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior

GM Chris Ballard wants to upgrade his team's defensive line. Lawrence can be a dominant force when rested and ready to go.

PICK 27 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior

The Raiders added two good targets at receiver ( Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams) but need to find a tight end, as well. Fant's athleticism is too intriguing to pass up.

PICK 28 Cody Ford - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Ford plugs in at right tackle for the Chargers, who need to shore up that side of the line.

PICK 29 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Stalwart pivot Mitch Morse left Kansas City for Buffalo. If Bradbury lasts to this pick, the Chiefs will consider themselves fortunate.

PICK 30 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

After addressing an offensive need with the 12th pick, the Packers find a leader for the secondary in Abram.

PICK 31 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

With Aqib Talib on the back end of his career and Marcus Peters coming off an up-and-down season, the Rams may decide to shore up this position.

PICK 32 Hakeem Butler - WR School: Iowa State | Year: Junior (RS)

Gronk was more than a tight end -- he was also the team's best downfield target. If Butler is still available here, his 6-foot-5 frame, speed and jump-ball ability could entice the Pats to pick him up, or maybe cause a team to trade into this spot for him.

