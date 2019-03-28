Four-round 2019 NFL mock draft: Redskins pick QB in Round 2

My four-round mock draft provides a look into where prospects' grades stand after the NFL Scouting Combine and most of their pro days, and also the state of teams' roster needs with the main free agency period in the rearview mirror.

You'll note that several times throughout this mock, I point to 2020 free agency as a factor for the selection. Teams aren't just evaluating needs for 2019 when considering whom to pick, as they must also take into account free agency choices yet to come.

Keep in mind: The picks made in the 2019 draft can certainly help a team this fall, but they really affect the 2020 and '21 seasons as much or more.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 2

PICK 33 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Brown's 166-pound frame may scare teams off in the first round, but as a comparison, former second-round pick DeSean Jackson weighed 169 pounds at the combine coming out of Cal in 2008.

PICK 34 A.J. Brown - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Devin Funchess, playing on a one-year deal, might contribute in 2019, but Brown could be a long-term difference-maker for Andrew Luck.

PICK 35 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

Simmons could still go in the first round despite the ACL injury he suffered in February and his 2016 arrest. If he lasts until Round 2, though, it won't take long for him to be picked. I consider the Raiders a front-runner to select Simmons in the late-first or early-second round because they have a need at DT, are willing to take chances and have extra selections.

PICK 36 Nasir Adderley - S School: Delaware | Year: Senior

Re-signing Jimmie Ward to a one-year deal does not negate the Niners' need for playmakers in the secondary. Adderley will contribute from the slot and at safety for his new team as a rookie.

PICK 37 Erik McCoy - C School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

McCoy's a physical player who should step into the Giants' starting lineup without an issue.

PICK 38 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - S School: Florida | Year: Junior

Gardner-Johnson is the tough safety with ball skills that the Jags need to replace the departed Tashaun Gipson.

PICK 39 Darnell Savage Jr. - S School: Maryland | Year: Senior

Savage, an appropriate name for a Buccaneer, has the needed coverage skills for a safety in today's NFL and fits a need for Tampa Bay.

PICK 40 Jaylon Ferguson - Edge School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

The Bills have not yet exercised the fifth-year option on Shaq Lawson's contract and Jerry Hughes is due to become a free agent after the season. Ferguson's long and strong, and should make a big impact in Year 2.

PICK 41 Dalton Risner - OL School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)

Risner could play tackle for Denver, if needed, but he initially lines up inside to get the Broncos' five best guys on the line.

PICK 42 N'Keal Harry - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Junior

Beyond A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd, the Bengals' receiver group is full of question marks. Harry can take advantage of bracket coverage on Green with his size and strong hands.

PICK 43 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior

Detroit may want some competition for Teez Tabor on the outside in 2019. Ya-Sin is as competitive as they come.

PICK 44 Kaleb McGary - OT School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga's future with the Packers is in doubt due to injuries that have limited him to just two 16-game seasons in nine years. McGary will be a solid starter for the Packers whenever he takes over the starting gig.

PICK 45 Jachai Polite - Edge School: Florida | Year: Junior

Polite's stock is trending downward, sort of like Harold Landry's did in last year's draft. The Falcons hope his power and bend as a pass rusher will make him a bargain.

PICK 46 Will Grier - QB School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)

Even after trading for Case Keenum, the Redskins may invest a pick in a future quarterback, given the severity of Alex Smith's injury.

PICK 47 Juan Thornhill - S School: Virginia | Year: Senior

Pairing Thornhill with Eric Reid gives the Panthers a strong duo at safety.

PICK 48 Chase Winovich - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

Miami's pass-rushing contingent is undergoing major changes this offseason with Cameron Wake and Andre Branch no longer on the team and Robert Quinn on the trade block. Winovich will be expected to pair with 2017 first-round pick Charles Harris on the outside.

PICK 49 Amani Hooker - S School: Iowa | Year: Junior

The trade of Jabrill Peppers opens up a spot for another former Big Ten box safety.

PICK 50 Charles Omenihu - DE School: Texans | Year: Senior

Omenihu met with the Vikings at the combine, showing their potential interest in acquiring a strong pass rusher who can help them disrupt the NFC North's talented QBs.

PICK 51 Jerry Tillery - DT School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

It doesn't look like free agent Bennie Logan is returning, and Austin Johnson is due to become a free agent in 2020. Tillery's power inside (and a bit of agility) will be coveted by teams early in the draft.

PICK 52 Trayvon Mullen - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Mullen is a slight but tough outside defender who should thrive in the Steelers' defense.

PICK 53 Tytus Howard - OT School: Alabama State | Year: Senior (RS)

Jason Peters is signed for 2019, but finding a future starting tackle should be a high priority for the Eagles. Howard could play either tackle spot, depending on the team's plans for Lane Johnson after Peters retires.

PICK 54 David Edwards - OT School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

The signing of Matt Kalil to compete for the left tackle job doesn't change the fact that the Texans still have a need for a starter on the other side. Edwards could be a second-round value like former Badger Rob Havenstein has been for the Rams.

PICK 55 Kelvin Harmon - WR School: N.C. State | Year: Junior

Harmon may not be the fastest receiver in the class, but there's no doubt he will win more battles than he loses outside at the next level. He and DeAndre Hopkins could be outstanding for Deshaun Watson on the perimeter, and take some of the pressure off Will Fuller, who's working his way back from an ACL tear.

PICK 56 Irv Smith, Jr. - TE School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Smith isn't physically dominant like Gronk, but will be an effective target for Tom Brady when crucial yards are needed to keep drives alive.

PICK 57 Mack Wilson - LB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Eagles' linebacker corps needs a replacement for Jordan Hicks. Wilson's ability to patrol the middle of a defense should be valued.

PICK 59 Taylor Rapp - S School: Washington | Year: Junior

Clayton Geathers was re-signed but Rapp is the future starter next to the team's first-round pick in 2017, Malik Hooker.

PICK 60 Renell Wren - DT School: Arizona State | Year: Senior (RS)

Wren is the powerful interior presence that the Chargers need as their defensive line depth chart undergoes great change in 2019.

PICK 61 Mecole Hardman - WR School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Tyreek Hill's status could be affected by the outcome of an ongoing police probe into alleged battery of a juvenile in which Hill may be involved. Hardman has similar speed and is the sort of all-purpose threat who could step in for Hill if he's not available.

PICK 63 Amani Oruwariye - CB School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

Kansas City is rebuilding at cornerback, and adding this athletic defender with good size for the position will help.

PICK 64 Dre'Mont Jones - DT School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)

Jones is not a particularly stout defender but can play inside and outside for the Patriots, who value versatility in their linemen.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.