NFL not expected to rule on Hill until after police investigation

The NFL is not expected to rule or make any conclusions on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill until child protective services in Overland Park, Kan. finishes its investigation into an alleged battery involving a juvenile, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

On March 15, the Chiefs announced the team was aware of a police report listing Hill's address and identifying a juvenile as the victim. Hill's fiance, Crystal Espinal, is listed among "others involved" in the police report.

The couple has a 3-year-old son.

"The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill," the Chiefs said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We will have no further comment at this time."

While no charges have been filed against anyone involved in the alleged incident, the Johnson County (Kan.) District Attorney's Office said in a statement "we understand the public's concern, the investigation is still ongoing. It would be irresponsible to make definitive 'official' statements before the investigation is complete."

"It does not sound like anyone is close to coming up with a decision about the future of Tyreek Hill," Rapoport said Wednesday on Up to the Minute.

At the NFL Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he has not been in contact with Hill since reports surfaced this month that the wideout was being investigated by police over an alleged battery involving a juvenile.

"I have not, no," Reid said, per the Kansas City Star. "Our counsel's told us not to do that. I have not been in contact with him.

"I really don't even have a further statement from what we put out. Really nothing's happened there. There's no news on that."

Hill earned first-team All-Pro honors during the 2018 season when he finished the year with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns.

