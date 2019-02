2019 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

Between the NFL Scouting Combine and the 2019 NFL Draft, coaches and scouts turn their attention to pro day workouts. These are not as all-encompassing as the combine, but are important enough for the key decision-makers in the league to travel around the country for more than a month to watch the talent up close and in person.

This year's pro days are listed below by date.

NOTE: All times shown in ET.

March 5

» Miami (Ohio), 10:30 a.m.

» Purdue, 8 a.m.



March 6

» Cincinnati, 9:30 a.m.

» Colorado State, 9:45 a.m.

» Kansas State, 10 a.m.

» Northern Illinois, 10:30 a.m.



March 7

» Alabama-Birmingham, 9 a.m.

» Nebraska, 2 p.m.

» Samford, 2 p.m.



March 8

» Maine, 8 a.m.

» New Mexico, 1 p.m.



March 11

» Arkansas, 9 a.m.

» Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

» Illinois, 10 a.m.

» Middle Tennessee, 10 a.m.

» Tennessee State, 2 p.m.

» Troy, 10 a.m.



March 12

» Central Arkansas, 10 a.m.

» Central Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.

» Concordia (Que.), 10 a.m.

» Georgia Tech, 9 a.m.

» Kennesaw State, 2:30 p.m.

» New Mexico State, 12 p.m.

» Northwestern, 11:30 a.m.

» Oklahoma State, 10 a.m.

» Vanderbilt, 11 a.m.



March 13

» Buffalo, 8:30 a.m.

» Georgia Southern, 1:30 p.m.

» Marshall, 9 a.m.

» Mercer, 8 a.m.

» Nevada, 12 p.m.

» Oklahoma, 10 a.m.

» Wisconsin, 11 a.m.



March 14

» Central Michigan, 10 a.m.

» Columbia, 11:30 a.m.

» Fordham, 10 a.m.

» Tennessee, 8 a.m.

» Tulsa, 10 a.m.



March 15

» Chattanooga, 8:30 a.m.

» Georgia State, 1:30 p.m.

» Michigan, 8 a.m.

» Oregon State, 2 p.m.

» Princeton, 1 p.m.

» Texas State, 2 p.m.

» West Georgia, 8:30 a.m.



March 18

» Fresno State, 1:45 p.m.

» Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.

» Michigan State, 11:30 a.m.

» Pennsylvania, 12:30 p.m.

» Pittsburg State, 10 a.m.

» Syracuse, 12:15 p.m.



March 19

» Alabama, 12 p.m.

» Albany (N.Y.), 8:30 a.m.

» Bowling Green, 8:30 a.m.

» California-Davis, 4 p.m.

» North Carolina A&T, 10 a.m.

» Penn State, 10 a.m.

» Sacramento State, 12 p.m.

» Toledo, 12:30 p.m.



March 20

» Baylor, 9:30 a.m.

» Boston College, 1 p.m.

» Duquesne, 7 a.m.

» Georgia, 9 a.m.

» Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

» Missouri Western, 9 a.m.

» Northwestern State (La.), 9:15 a.m.

» Notre Dame, 10 a.m.

» Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

» USC, 10:30 a.m.

» Wake Forest, 9 a.m.

» Western Kentucky, 10 a.m.



March 21

» Azusa Pacific, 11:30 a.m.

» California, 1 p.m.

» Gannon, 4 p.m.

» Grand Valley State, 8 a.m.

» Louisville, 9 a.m.

» Massachusetts, 10 a.m.

» McNeese State, 9:30 a.m.

» Missouri, 9 a.m.

» Murray State, 10 a.m.

» Sam Houston State, 10:15 a.m.

» South Carolina, 8 a.m.

» Tulane, 1 p.m.

» West Virginia, 8 a.m.

» Western Michigan, 1 p.m.



March 22

» Akron, 8 a.m.

» Central Connecticut State, 10 a.m.

» Citadel, 8:30 a.m.

» Delaware, 8 a.m.

» Eastern Michigan, 8 a.m.

» Kent State, 1 p.m.

» Kentucky, 9:15 p.m.

» LSU, 9 a.m.

» North Carolina-Charlotte, 8:30 a.m.

» San Diego State, 1:30 p.m.

» Southern, 3 p.m.

» Youngstown State, 8:30 a.m.



March 25

» UNLV, 1:15 p.m.

» North Carolina, 1 p.m.

» Old Dominion, 1 p.m.

» Prairie View, 3 p.m.

» Rice, 9:15 p.m.

» South Alabama, 9 a.m.

» Southern Mississippi, 3 p.m.

» Texas Tech, 11 a.m.

» Villanova, 8 a.m.

» West Florida, 2 p.m.

» Western Illinois, 11:30 a.m.



March 26

» Campbell, 6 p.m.

» Central Florida, 11:30 a.m.

» Duke, 12 p.m.

» Florida Atlantic, 2 p.m.

» Florida International, 8 a.m.

» Iowa State, 8:30 a.m.

» James Madison, 2 p.m.

» Monmouth (N.J.), 1:30 p.m.

» Morgan State, 12 p.m.

» Northern Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

» Richmond, 8 a.m.

» Southeast Missouri, 11 a.m.

» Texas A&M, 9:15 a.m.

» Texas-San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.



March 27

» Arizona State, 11 a.m.

» Connecticut, 8 a.m.

» Delta State, 3:30 p.m.

» Florida, 8:30 a.m.

» Incarnate Word, 8 a.m.

» Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

» Kansas, 8 a.m.

» Lamar, 9 a.m.

» Maryland, 8 a.m.

» Memphis, 8:30 a.m.

» Minnesota, 10 a.m.

» Mississippi State, 9 a.m.

» North Carolina State, 11 a.m.

» Stony Brook, 8 a.m.

» Texas, 3 p.m.

» Utah State, 10 a.m.



March 28

» Arkansas State, 8:15 a.m.

» Bryant, 2 p.m.

» Dartmouth, 9 a.m.

» Florida State, 1 p.m.

» Houston, 9:30 a.m.

» North Dakota State, 10:15 a.m.

» North Texas, 3 p.m.

» Ohio, 11:30 a.m.

» Southern Methodist, 10 a.m.

» Tennessee-Martin, 10 a.m.

» Towson, 9 a.m.

» Utah, 10 a.m.

» Virginia, 8:30 a.m.



March 29

» Bethune-Cookman, 10 a.m.

» BYU, 10:30 a.m.

» Mississippi, 9 a.m.

» South Dakota State, 9:30 a.m.

» South Florida, 9 a.m.

» TCU, 9:30 a.m.

» Virginia Tech, 10:30 a.m.



April 1

» Indiana State, 9 a.m.

» Washington, 2 p.m.



April 2

» Boise State, 12:30 p.m.

» Indiana, 11:45 a.m.



April 3

» Ball State, 9 a.m.

» Washington State, 1 p.m.



April 4

» Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

» Stanford, 12 p.m.