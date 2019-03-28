Four-round 2019 NFL mock draft: Broncos select QB in Round 4

My four-round mock draft provides a look into where prospects' grades stand after the NFL Scouting Combine and most of their pro days, and also the state of teams' roster needs with the main free agency period in the rearview mirror.

You'll note that several times throughout this mock, I point to 2020 free agency as a factor for the selection. Teams aren't just evaluating needs for 2019 when considering whom to pick, as they must also take into account free agency choices yet to come.

Keep in mind: The picks made in the 2019 draft can certainly help a team this fall, but they really affect the 2020 and '21 seasons as much or more.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 4

PICK 103 Jace Sternberger - TE School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

New head coach Kliff Kingsbury continues to rebuild the offense, adding a pass catcher at tight end to go along with his new quarterback (Kyler Murray) and receiver (Marquise Brown).

PICK 104 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside - WR School: Stanford | Year: Junior (RS)

Arcega-Whiteside stays in the Bay Area to be a reliable red-zone target for Jimmy G and the Niners.

PICK 105 Connor McGovern - C School: Penn State | Year: Junior

Sam Darnold's offensive line gets another addition in McGovern, a potential starter at center as a rookie.

PICK 106 David Long - LB School: West Virginia | Year: Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAIDERS. The Niners gain this premium pick from the Raiders in the projected first-round trade. Long is a human missile who can play multiple positions for the Niners.

PICK 107 Damien Harris - RB School: Alabama | Year: Senior

A fourth-round run on running backs starts with the Bucs, who could use an all-around back like Harris to compete with Peyton Barber, who's signed through 2019, and former second-round pick Ronald Jones II.

PICK 108 Shareef Miller - Edge School: Penn State | Year: Junior (RS)

Signing Markus Golden to a one-year "prove-it" deal may help the team's pass rush, but Miller has the length and bend to be an effective stand-up sack artist.

PICK 109 Foster Moreau - TE School: LSU | Year: Senior

Jacksonville's need at tight end is met in the fourth round due to the depth at the position in this class. Moreau's combine workout was as advertised and he became a reliable receiving target at LSU once Joe Burrow brought at least some consistency to the quarterback position.

PICK 110 Josh Oliver - TE School: San Jose State | Year: Senior

With Tyler Eifert coming off an injury, the Bengals could use an up-and-coming tight end like Oliver in their rotation.

PICK 111 Sheldrick Redwine - S School: Miami | Year: Senior

Redwine was an under-the-radar prospect for most of 2018 because of the Hurricanes' struggles. His combine workout sent teams back to the film, though, where they saw a heady, tough player, not just an athlete.

PICK 112 David Montgomery - RB School: Iowa State | Year: Junior

With Chris Ivory being released, don't be surprised if a young back like Montgomery is brought in to compete for carries behind LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore.

PICK 113 Greg Gaines - DT School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

Baltimore needs defensive line help. Gaines isn't tall or long, but his constant badgering of offensive linemen and swallowing of ball carriers inside would have impressed former GM Ozzie Newsome -- so maybe new GM Eric DeCosta takes one out of Newsome's playbook and makes Gaines a Raven.

PICK 114 Anthony Johnson - WR School: Buffalo | Year: Senior (RS)

Though the Packers selected three receivers in last year's draft, they will look for value at the position this year, as well. Johnson's strong routes and hands make him a valued middle-round pick.

PICK 115 Darrell Henderson - RB School: Memphis | Year: Junior

Picturing Henderson in a Panthers jersey is pretty easy given the success former Memphis Tiger DeAngelo Williams had in Charlotte.

PICK 116 Chuma Edoga - OT School: USC | Year: Senior

Edoga lacks the height and pure athleticism that some NFL offensive line coaches desire, but he has the length and want-to to get the job done on the edge.

PICK 117 Paul Adams - OT School: Missouri | Year: Senior (RS)

The Falcons cut starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder with the hopes that Ty Sambrailo can be a consistent starter. Adams has the wherewithal to compete for that spot this season, though, and would man the spot for years if successful.

PICK 118 Trayveon Williams - RB School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior

Williams will be a fine addition to the Packers' backfield, which may need depth if Aaron Jones struggles with knee injuries again in 2019.

PICK 119 Isaiah Johnson - CB School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

Johnson is a fine athlete who is still learning the position after moving over from receiver two years ago. The Browns haven't added much at cornerback to help out Denzel Ward, so I'd expect GM John Dorsey to do so at some point in the first four rounds.

PICK 120 Bryce Love - RB School: Stanford | Year: Senior

Dalvin Cook is a talented back, but he has just 207 carries and four rushing touchdowns in two seasons. Finding a solid No. 2 choice in the backfield like Love is among the Vikings' chief needs in this draft.

PICK 121 Kris Boyd - CB School: Texas | Year: Senior

The Titans could use depth at cornerback, especially with Logan Ryan coming back from the broken fibula he suffered in December. Ryan is also ticketed for free agency after the season.

PICK 122 Justice Hill - RB School: Oklahoma State | Year: Junior

James Conner and Jaylen Samuels did a nice job in 2018, but finding a speed back with some pop in his pads like Hill would be a strong addition.

PICK 123 Lonnie Johnson - CB School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

After drafting Miami CB Mike Jackson in Round 3, the Ravens find another long outside cornerback to help build depth with Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith getting up there in years.

PICK 124 Malik Gant - S School: Marshall | Year: Junior (RS)

Gant is a hard-charging downhill defender whose style of play (if not body type) should remind Seahawks fans of Kam Chancellor.

PICK 125 Jarrett Stidham - QB School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

John Elway will find himself a strong-armed passer in this draft at some point. If the Broncos don't take Stidham in Round 3, I won't be shocked if they trade up in the fourth round to secure his services.

PICK 126 Elijah Holyfield - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Holyfield's timed speed is not indicative of his game speed, nor his power through contact. He'll be a strong contributor as a rookie for whichever team drafts him.

PICK 127 Oshane Ximines - Edge School: Old Dominion | Year: Senior (RS)

The Eagles have been paying attention to some pass rushers during the draft process. Ximines could be a strong candidate for playing time in the near future.

PICK 128 Dawson Knox - TE School: Mississippi | Year: Junior (RS)

Knox did not catch any touchdown passes during his time in Oxford, but his potential as a pass catcher may sway the Cowboys to take a chance on his talent.

PICK 129 Cameron Smith - LB School: USC | Year: Senior

Smith's strong combine workout could force teams like the Colts to overlook his average tape in 2018 to consider him a probable contributor on defense early in his career.

PICK 130 KeeSean Johnson - WR School: Fresno State | Year: Senior (RS)

Losing Tyrell Williams in free agency will push the Chargers toward finding a middle-round value at the receiver position.

PICK 131 Tyler Jones - OG School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Signing Mitch Morse shored up the center position, but finding a quality guard like Jones to compete for a starting role is a major coup.

PICK 132 Bobby Evans - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Evans could solve the team's issues at right tackle as a rookie.

PICK 133 Mike Weber - RB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

C.J. Anderson did what he could for the Rams when Todd Gurley wasn't on the field. Weber presents a more varied skill set, though, and should be a solid complement to the healthy version of the team's star.

PICK 134 Jamal Davis - Edge School: Akron | Year: Senior (RS)

Davis is one of those late Day 2 linebacker types with great upside. If he succeeds in transitioning to the pro game, the Patriots could let Kyle Van Noy leave in free agency after 2019.

PICK 135 Jamel Dean - CB School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

Dean is a size/speed prospect, and the Colts will hope he reaches his potential at the next level.

PICK 136 Terrill Hanks - LB School: New Mexico State | Year: Senior

Hanks stood out as a thumper on every tape, and the Cowboys need to build depth behind linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith (who is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2019 season).

PICK 137 Gary Johnson - LB School: Texas | Year: Senior

Atlanta could use some depth at linebacker, and Deion Jones is ticketed for free agency in 2020. Johnson is undersized like Jones, and also finds the ball and puts a hit on its carrier.

PICK 138 Nate Davis - OG School: Charlotte | Year: Senior

Davis is a nasty and athletic blocker who will help Philadelphia fill a desperate need on the interior offensive line.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.