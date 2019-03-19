Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants, Raiders take QBs

With the first wave of the 2019 NFL Free Agency period in the rearview mirror, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Previous: No. 7 to Jaguars



Kliff Kingsbury gets his preferred QB1 to run his system in Arizona. Murray's dual-threat talents open up the playbook for the rookie head coach.

PICK 2 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 1 to Cardinals



Dee Ford's signing could free up the 49ers to add an explosive interior player to give the defense a devastating 1-2 punch that hasn't existed since the days of Justin Smith and Aldon Smith.

PICK 3 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 2 to 49ers



Bosa would give the Jets the edge rusher they've desperately needed to button up a talented defensive lineup.

PICK 4 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 3 to Jets



Allen's speed and sack production could make him the right fit for a Raiders defense that needs some juice on the defensive line.

PICK 5 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 5 to Buccaneers



The sideline-to-sideline playmaker is a perfect fit for Todd Bowles' attack-style defense.

PICK 6 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 4 to Raiders



Gary is far from a finished product, but his combination of size, strength and athleticism could make him a star as a versatile edge defender.

PICK 7 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 9 to Bills



Taylor would give the Jaguars a rugged edge blocker to help them get back to their run-heavy roots.

PICK 8 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 16 to Panthers



Adding a long, rangy pass rusher opposite Trey Flowers would give the Lions a dynamic duo on the edges to harass QB1s in the pocket. The recent news that tests at the combine revealed Sweat has a heart condition could lead some teams to think twice before picking him, but based on what I know at this point, I still expect him to be a top-10 selection.

PICK 9 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

Previous: No. 17 to Browns



Protecting Josh Allen is priority No. 1 for the Bills' front office.

PICK 10 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 11 to Bengals



It is hard to find a traditional Y tight end with the size and strength to dominate defenders on the edges while also possessing enough receiving skills to threaten the middle of the field. Hockenson checks off all of the boxes as a throwback at the position.

PICK 11 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 28 to Chargers



The Bengals need to add more speed and quickness to their linebacker corps to compete with the explosive offensive units within the division. Bush is a sideline-to-sideline playmaker with outstanding instincts, awareness and cover skills.

PICK 12 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 23 to Texans



Aaron Rodgers needs more weapons around him to return the Packers' offense to the ranks of the elite. Fant is an athletic freak with the speed and quickness to create mismatches all over the field as a flex tight end.

PICK 13 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 6 to Giants



Dolphins general manager Chris Grier might weigh Haskins' long-term potential against the 2020 QB class. The Ohio State standout has the arm talent and pocket passing skills to shine in an offense that features a variety of catch-and-run playmakers on the perimeter.

PICK 14 Jonah Williams - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 13 to Dolphins



The Falcons could use an upgrade at right tackle to solidify an offense that's regressed a bit since ranking No. 1 in points per game in 2016. Williams is a technician with the feet and hand skills to play right or left tackle as a pro.

PICK 15 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Previous: Not selected in Round 1



Brown is arguably the best deep threat in the 2019 NFL Draft as a speedster with exceptional quickness and burst. He could play in the slot or give Washington another weapon on the outside.

PICK 16 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Previous: No. 8 to Lions



Losing Julius Peppers to retirement makes adding a pass rusher a top priority. Ferrell is a straight-line pass rusher with a knack for getting to the quarterback.

PICK 17 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

Previous: No. 15 to Redskins



Jones could be the perfect successor to Eli Manning based on the Duke product's pedigree (David Cutcliffe, who coached Manning at Ole Miss, coached Jones in Durham for the past four years) and unflappable demeanor.

PICK 18 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 14 to Falcons



The loss of Sheldon Richardson ( signed with the Browns) leaves a void in the middle of the defense. The ultra-explosive Oliver could thrive as a penetrating three-technique on a defensive line loaded with A-plus talent.

PICK 19 Irv Smith Jr. - TE School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 30 to Packers



It might be time for the Titans to find Delanie Walker's successor based on his age and injury history. Smith is an athletic pass catcher with the speed, quickness and burst to create problems between the hashes.

PICK 20 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 20 to Steelers



The Steelers could use a high IQ cover corner with superb instincts and a diverse skill set. Murphy is a perfect candidate to excel as a CB1 in a defense that mixes man and zone concepts.

PICK 21 Jaylon Ferguson - Edge School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

Previous: No. 21 to Seahawks



The FBS all-time sack leader would be a suitable complement or successor to Frank Clark as an edge rusher.

PICK 22 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 22 to Ravens



Despite missing on the last two receivers they drafted in Round 1 ( Breshad Perriman and Mark Clayton), the Ravens could take a flier on Metcalf, who would provide big-play potential in a run-heavy offense that creates plenty of one-on-one opportunities.

PICK 23 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: Not selected in Round 1



Williams is an explosive athlete with the press-man skills and hands to be a turnover machine on the island. He would excel in Romeo Crennel's defense, with the potential to be a true CB1 in a year or so.

PICK 24 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 10 to Broncos



Gruden's love affair with Lock at the Senior Bowl could prompt him to take the Mizzou standout and make him the Raiders' franchise quarterback of the future.

PICK 25 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 24 to Raiders



The Eagles need a dynamic RB1 in the backfield to create more explosive plays. Jacobs can grind out the tough yards between the tackles or deliver some sizzle plays on perimeter runs and swing passes out of the backfield.

PICK 26 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Previous: Not selected in Round 1

Abrams is the enforcer the Colts need to complement ballhawk Malik Hooker. The Mississippi State star is an exceptional run defender with the toughness and power to patrol the middle of the field.

PICK 27 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 32 to Patriots



Mike Mayock loves corners who have great feet and tough-guy personas. Ya-Sin is a blue-collar cover corner with the versatility to play out wide or in the slot.

PICK 28 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 25 to Eagles



Given free agent Corey Liuget's uncertain status, Lawrence could be a target for the Chargers at this pick. As a massive space eater with exceptional athleticism, Lawrence will occupy blockers and create opportunities for the team's linebackers to flow freely to the ball.

PICK 29 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 26 to Colts



The Jim Thorpe Award winner has the ball skills, instincts and courage to make a ton of plays on the island.

PICK 30 A.J. Brown - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Previous: Not selected in Round 1



Route runners with size, speed and hands are always coveted at a premium. Brown is a rock-solid WR2 with outstanding potential as a big slot receiver.

PICK 31 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Previous: No. 31 to Rams



High IQ pivot with outstanding movement skills and technique. Bradbury plays like a 10-year vet at the position and would add more youth and athleticism to the frontline.

PICK 32 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 19 to Titans



Wilkins' versatility and explosiveness could make him a perfect match for the Patriots' chameleon-like scheme.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.