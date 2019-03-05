Daniel Jeremiah 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cards go Kyler Murray

With the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror, teams will be adjusting their draft boards based on the intel they gathered in Indianapolis. Some prospects helped or hurt themselves this past week. However, the event is only one piece to the evaluation puzzle. Keep in mind that free agency, which begins next week, will have a big impact on the draft outlook for teams. Here's the latest iteration of how I think the first round could play out.
To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
The Cardinals fully commit to Kliff Kingsbury and his vision in this scenario, which will lead the team to trade Josh Rosen.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
This couldn't have worked out better for the 49ers. They're looking for an edge rusher and they get the best one in the draft.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Putting Quinnen Williams next to Leonard Williams will give the Jets one of the best interior D-lines in the NFL.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
The Raiders have needs all over the field, but none more important than their pass rush. Allen fits the bill.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
No prospect has helped himself more since the season ended than Sweat. He followed up a great Senior Bowl showing with a huge combine.
School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Giants went public with their admiration of the Chiefs' handling of Patrick Mahomes, who sat for a year behind Alex Smith. The Giants could do the same thing here with Haskins and Eli Manning.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
The Jaguars need to get back to their physical brand of football, and Taylor has the flexibility to play guard or tackle.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Gary is an explosive player who should be able to move up and down the line for the Lions.
School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Bills would like to find a big, fast wide receiver and they don't much come bigger or faster than Metcalf.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
Dillard would address a major need for the Broncos and would excel under the tutelage of new O-line coach Mike Munchak.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
White could be the face of the Bengals' defense for the next decade. One of the cleanest players in the draft.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
The Packers give Aaron Rodgers a younger version of Jimmy Graham.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Dolphins need to address the offensive line. I believe Williams will quickly emerge as a top interior lineman.
School: Florida State | Year: Junior
Burns put on the necessary weight in the offseason and had a phenomenal combine workout.
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
Washington must address the QB position. However, if Josh Rosen does indeed become available, that could point them in a different direction with this pick.
School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
My comp for Bradbury is Ryan Kalil. He could take over Kalil in the middle of Carolina's O-line.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
I would love to see Brown reunite with his Oklahoma teammate Baker Mayfield. They created some fireworks in college, and we'd see them in Cleveland, too.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Anthony Barr is a free agent. Bush is a three-down linebacker with outstanding playmaking skills and leadership ability.
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
Pairing Wilkins with Jurrell Casey would give the Titans one of the better inside pass-rush duos in the league.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Steelers need to address the corner position. Williams has an intriguing blend of size, speed and ball skills.
School: Houston | Year: Junior
It's tough to identify the right landing spot for Oliver, but the Seahawks have had a front-row seat to see how an undersized pass rusher can take over a game when they've lined up against Aaron Donald twice a year. Oliver would be a nice player to pair with DT Jarran Reed.
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior
Look for the Ravens to build a track team around Lamar Jackson. Campbell had an outstanding workout at the combine, displaying mature route-running skills.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Texans need to do a better job of protecting Deshaun Watson. Hockenson will help improve the run game and he'll provide some easy completions for the QB.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
We'll see what the Raiders decide to do with cut candidate Kelechi Osemele. Ford would be able to plug and play at guard.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
This would be a dream scenario for the Eagles. Jacobs is the best back in the draft.
School: Arizona State | Year: Junior
The only question about Harry was his speed and he alleviated those concerns at the combine (4.53 40).
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Murphy had the best field workout of any of the corners at the combine. I love his toughness and ball skills.
School: Delaware | Year: Senior
Adderley is the perfect complement to Derwin James.
School: Washington | Year: Junior
The Chiefs need to upgrade the secondary and Rapp is one of the more consistent, reliable players in the draft.
School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)
McCoy can play all three interior positions and would be a Day 1 starter for the Packers.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Lamarcus Joyner is due to become a free agent, so the Rams might need to address the safety position. Abram plays in the same fast, physical manner as the rest of this Rams defense.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Ferrell can set the edge in the run game and he's a very powerful pass rusher. He'd look good in New England.
Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.