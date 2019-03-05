Daniel Jeremiah 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cards go Kyler Murray

With the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror, teams will be adjusting their draft boards based on the intel they gathered in Indianapolis. Some prospects helped or hurt themselves this past week. However, the event is only one piece to the evaluation puzzle. Keep in mind that free agency, which begins next week, will have a big impact on the draft outlook for teams. Here's the latest iteration of how I think the first round could play out.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

The Cardinals fully commit to Kliff Kingsbury and his vision in this scenario, which will lead the team to trade Josh Rosen.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

This couldn't have worked out better for the 49ers. They're looking for an edge rusher and they get the best one in the draft.

PICK 3 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Putting Quinnen Williams next to Leonard Williams will give the Jets one of the best interior D-lines in the NFL.

PICK 4 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

The Raiders have needs all over the field, but none more important than their pass rush. Allen fits the bill.

PICK 5 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

No prospect has helped himself more since the season ended than Sweat. He followed up a great Senior Bowl showing with a huge combine.

PICK 7 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior

The Jaguars need to get back to their physical brand of football, and Taylor has the flexibility to play guard or tackle.

PICK 8 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Gary is an explosive player who should be able to move up and down the line for the Lions.

PICK 9 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Bills would like to find a big, fast wide receiver and they don't much come bigger or faster than Metcalf.

PICK 10 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

Dillard would address a major need for the Broncos and would excel under the tutelage of new O-line coach Mike Munchak.

PICK 11 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

White could be the face of the Bengals' defense for the next decade. One of the cleanest players in the draft.

PICK 12 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior

The Packers give Aaron Rodgers a younger version of Jimmy Graham.

PICK 13 Jonah Williams - OG School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Dolphins need to address the offensive line. I believe Williams will quickly emerge as a top interior lineman.

PICK 14 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior

Burns put on the necessary weight in the offseason and had a phenomenal combine workout.

PICK 15 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior

Washington must address the QB position. However, if Josh Rosen does indeed become available, that could point them in a different direction with this pick.

PICK 16 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

My comp for Bradbury is Ryan Kalil. He could take over Kalil in the middle of Carolina's O-line.

PICK 17 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

I would love to see Brown reunite with his Oklahoma teammate Baker Mayfield. They created some fireworks in college, and we'd see them in Cleveland, too.

PICK 18 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Anthony Barr is a free agent. Bush is a three-down linebacker with outstanding playmaking skills and leadership ability.

PICK 19 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Pairing Wilkins with Jurrell Casey would give the Titans one of the better inside pass-rush duos in the league.

PICK 20 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Steelers need to address the corner position. Williams has an intriguing blend of size, speed and ball skills.

PICK 21 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior

It's tough to identify the right landing spot for Oliver, but the Seahawks have had a front-row seat to see how an undersized pass rusher can take over a game when they've lined up against Aaron Donald twice a year. Oliver would be a nice player to pair with DT Jarran Reed.

PICK 22 Parris Campbell - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

Look for the Ravens to build a track team around Lamar Jackson. Campbell had an outstanding workout at the combine, displaying mature route-running skills.

PICK 23 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Texans need to do a better job of protecting Deshaun Watson. Hockenson will help improve the run game and he'll provide some easy completions for the QB.

PICK 24 Cody Ford - OG School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

We'll see what the Raiders decide to do with cut candidate Kelechi Osemele. Ford would be able to plug and play at guard.

PICK 25 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

This would be a dream scenario for the Eagles. Jacobs is the best back in the draft.

PICK 26 N'Keal Harry - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Junior

The only question about Harry was his speed and he alleviated those concerns at the combine (4.53 40).

PICK 27 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Murphy had the best field workout of any of the corners at the combine. I love his toughness and ball skills.

PICK 28 Nasir Adderley - S School: Delaware | Year: Senior

Adderley is the perfect complement to Derwin James.

PICK 29 Taylor Rapp - S School: Washington | Year: Junior

The Chiefs need to upgrade the secondary and Rapp is one of the more consistent, reliable players in the draft.

PICK 30 Erik McCoy - OL School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

McCoy can play all three interior positions and would be a Day 1 starter for the Packers.

PICK 31 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Lamarcus Joyner is due to become a free agent, so the Rams might need to address the safety position. Abram plays in the same fast, physical manner as the rest of this Rams defense.

PICK 32 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Ferrell can set the edge in the run game and he's a very powerful pass rusher. He'd look good in New England.

