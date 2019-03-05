Path to the Draft  

None  

 

Daniel Jeremiah 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cards go Kyler Murray

Print
  • By Daniel Jeremiah
More Columns >

With the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror, teams will be adjusting their draft boards based on the intel they gathered in Indianapolis. Some prospects helped or hurt themselves this past week. However, the event is only one piece to the evaluation puzzle. Keep in mind that free agency, which begins next week, will have a big impact on the draft outlook for teams. Here's the latest iteration of how I think the first round could play out.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

PICK

1

Kyler Murray - QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
The Cardinals fully commit to Kliff Kingsbury and his vision in this scenario, which will lead the team to trade Josh Rosen.

PICK

2

Nick Bosa - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
This couldn't have worked out better for the 49ers. They're looking for an edge rusher and they get the best one in the draft.

PICK

3

Quinnen Williams - DT

School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Putting Quinnen Williams next to Leonard Williams will give the Jets one of the best interior D-lines in the NFL.

PICK

4

Josh Allen - Edge

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
The Raiders have needs all over the field, but none more important than their pass rush. Allen fits the bill.

PICK

5

Montez Sweat - Edge

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
No prospect has helped himself more since the season ended than Sweat. He followed up a great Senior Bowl showing with a huge combine.

PICK

6

Dwayne Haskins - QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Giants went public with their admiration of the Chiefs' handling of Patrick Mahomes, who sat for a year behind Alex Smith. The Giants could do the same thing here with Haskins and Eli Manning.

PICK

7

Jawaan Taylor - OT

School: Florida | Year: Junior
The Jaguars need to get back to their physical brand of football, and Taylor has the flexibility to play guard or tackle.

PICK

8

Rashan Gary - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Gary is an explosive player who should be able to move up and down the line for the Lions.

PICK

9

D.K. Metcalf - WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Bills would like to find a big, fast wide receiver and they don't much come bigger or faster than Metcalf.

PICK

10

Andre Dillard - OT

School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
Dillard would address a major need for the Broncos and would excel under the tutelage of new O-line coach Mike Munchak.

PICK

11

Devin White - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior
White could be the face of the Bengals' defense for the next decade. One of the cleanest players in the draft.

PICK

12

Noah Fant - TE

School: Iowa | Year: Junior
The Packers give Aaron Rodgers a younger version of Jimmy Graham.

PICK

13

Jonah Williams - OG

School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Dolphins need to address the offensive line. I believe Williams will quickly emerge as a top interior lineman.

PICK

14

Brian Burns - Edge

School: Florida State | Year: Junior
Burns put on the necessary weight in the offseason and had a phenomenal combine workout.

PICK

15

Drew Lock - QB

School: Missouri | Year: Senior
Washington must address the QB position. However, if Josh Rosen does indeed become available, that could point them in a different direction with this pick.

PICK

16

Garrett Bradbury - C

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
My comp for Bradbury is Ryan Kalil. He could take over Kalil in the middle of Carolina's O-line.

PICK

17

Marquise Brown - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
I would love to see Brown reunite with his Oklahoma teammate Baker Mayfield. They created some fireworks in college, and we'd see them in Cleveland, too.

PICK

18

Devin Bush - LB

School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Anthony Barr is a free agent. Bush is a three-down linebacker with outstanding playmaking skills and leadership ability.

PICK

19

Christian Wilkins - DT

School: Clemson | Year: Senior
Pairing Wilkins with Jurrell Casey would give the Titans one of the better inside pass-rush duos in the league.

PICK

20

Greedy Williams - CB

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Steelers need to address the corner position. Williams has an intriguing blend of size, speed and ball skills.

PICK

21

Ed Oliver - DT

School: Houston | Year: Junior
It's tough to identify the right landing spot for Oliver, but the Seahawks have had a front-row seat to see how an undersized pass rusher can take over a game when they've lined up against Aaron Donald twice a year. Oliver would be a nice player to pair with DT Jarran Reed.

PICK

22

Parris Campbell - WR

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior
Look for the Ravens to build a track team around Lamar Jackson. Campbell had an outstanding workout at the combine, displaying mature route-running skills.

PICK

23

T.J. Hockenson - TE

School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Texans need to do a better job of protecting Deshaun Watson. Hockenson will help improve the run game and he'll provide some easy completions for the QB.

PICK

24

Cody Ford - OG

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
We'll see what the Raiders decide to do with cut candidate Kelechi Osemele. Ford would be able to plug and play at guard.

PICK

25

Josh Jacobs - RB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior
This would be a dream scenario for the Eagles. Jacobs is the best back in the draft.

PICK

26

N'Keal Harry - WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Junior
The only question about Harry was his speed and he alleviated those concerns at the combine (4.53 40).

PICK

27

Byron Murphy - CB

School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Murphy had the best field workout of any of the corners at the combine. I love his toughness and ball skills.

PICK

28

Nasir Adderley - S

School: Delaware | Year: Senior
Adderley is the perfect complement to Derwin James.

PICK

29

Taylor Rapp - S

School: Washington | Year: Junior
The Chiefs need to upgrade the secondary and Rapp is one of the more consistent, reliable players in the draft.

PICK

30

Erik McCoy - OL

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)
McCoy can play all three interior positions and would be a Day 1 starter for the Packers.

PICK

31

Johnathan Abram - S

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Lamarcus Joyner is due to become a free agent, so the Rams might need to address the safety position. Abram plays in the same fast, physical manner as the rest of this Rams defense.

PICK

32

Clelin Ferrell - Edge

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Ferrell can set the edge in the run game and he's a very powerful pass rusher. He'd look good in New England.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0