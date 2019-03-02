2019 NFL Scouting Combine winners/losers: D.K. Metcalf is rare

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks is spotlighting the prospects who make a mark -- for better or worse -- at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. On Saturday, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are Brooks' impressions from Indianapolis:

Winners

A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi: The big-bodied pass catcher from Ole Miss might've vaulted himself into the first round with a strong performance on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf. Brown clocked a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and displayed more explosiveness than anticipated. With Brown also showing exceptional hand-eye coordination on a series of one-handed catches, the Rebels' WR1 is in the mix to be a top-32 pick.

Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State: In a draft lacking an abundance of explosive playmakers, Campbell separated himself from the pack with his sensational showing in Indy. The Ohio State star tied for the fastest 40-yard dash of the combine thus far at 4.31 seconds (the same mark as fellow receiver Andy Isabella) and displayed outstanding short-area quickness in position drills. As a home-run hitter with exceptional speed and running skills, Campbell is an intriguing option as a catch-and-run specialist.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: It's time to put Fant back into the discussion as a potential top-15 pick. The Iowa star is a dynamic athlete with impressive numbers in the 40 (4.50), vertical jump (39.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-7). And he followed all that up with a solid effort in positional drills. Fant's soft hands and polished route-running skills could make him the first tight end off the board on draft day.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: The Matthew Stafford-like passer continues to win the postseason process. Lock ran faster than anticipated (4.69-second 40-yard dash) and dazzled scouts with his A+ arm talent. He throws deep with ease and flashes the ability to take a little steam off his passes for increased accuracy. With his outstanding upside, Lock could sneak into the conversation as a top-10 pick despite his inconsistent production at Missouri.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi: The freakish athletic specimen lived up to the hype with a spectacular on-field performance Saturday. At 6-3 and 228 pounds, Metcalf ripped off a 4.33 40-yard dash, a 40.5-inch vertical leap and an 11-foot-2 broad jump. He backed up his exceptional track exploits with a strong workout in positional drills. Metcalf not only caught the ball well, but he showed good balance and body control getting in and out of his breaks. Given the big-play ability he's previously shown on tape, Metcalf could be a top-10 pick when all is said and done.

Losers

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Despite running an impressive 40-yard dash (4.53 seconds), Harry underwhelmed in drills. The Arizona State product appeared heavy-footed running routes and didn't consistently come down with balls delivered in the strike zone. Some of his dropsies could be attributed to his lack of explosiveness in and out of cuts, which could signal a lack of separation at the next level.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas: The Texas standout was viewed as a potential sleeper entering the combine, but scouts are rewriting those grades after Jordan posted the slowest 40 time (4.75 seconds) among wide receivers. This pedestrian number will spawn concerns about his ability to win one-on-one matchups on the perimeter.

