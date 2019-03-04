2019 NFL Scouting Combine winners/losers from Day 4

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks is spotlighting the prospects who make a mark -- for better or worse -- at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. On Monday, the defensive backs took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are Brooks' impressions from Indianapolis:

Winners

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: The LSU standout confirmed his status as one of the draft's most explosive athletes with a strong workout on the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium. Williams clocked a 4.37-second 40-yard dash time and looked every bit as explosive as scouts expected prior to the workout. Although Williams didn't participate in the on-field drills or positional workout due to cramping, he made a strong impression on coaches seeking an A+ athlete at the CB1 spot.

Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State: The top safety prospect in the class made a strong statement about his No. 1 status with a solid workout in Indy. Abram posted a 4.45-second 40 and knocked out 16 reps on the bench press. He also flashed decent movement skills and impressed in interviews. Considering his A+ game tape and solid reputation as a leader, it's easy to project Abram as a Day 1 starter.

Marvell Tell, S, USC: The USC product opened some eyes with his explosive jumps (42-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-4 broad jump) and solid footwork in drills. Tell has better than anticipated range and ball skills, which will help his status as a Day 2 prospect if he runs a solid 40 at his pro day.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: The Washington star didn't post an impressive 40 time (4.55), but he might've exhibited the best footwork and technique of any defensive back in the building. Murphy is smooth and fluid as a turner, and looks like an MLB center fielder in action. With Murphy impressing scouts and coaches with his football IQ in meetings, the playmaking corner could remain a Day 1 prospect despite his times.

Losers

Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt: The big-bodied cornerback from Vandy was making his way into the first-round conversation prior to the combine. Williams will need to clock faster times at his pro day to cement his status as a Day 1 pick following a pedestrian showing on the turf, which included a 4.64 40 time. Although he has plenty of good tape supporting his case as top 40 pick, Williams has some more work to do to solidify his spot as a consensus choice in the first round.

Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame: The Notre Dame standout is one of the best football players in the country, but scouts are still undecided on his draft value based on his speed (4.54 40). While his jump numbers (36-inch vertical and 10-1 broad) suggest he's explosive enough to hold up against top receivers, the time on the clock will make some scouts and coaches study a little more tape before putting him in the conversation as a Tier 1 prospect.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.