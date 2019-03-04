Greedy Williams cuts NFL Combine workout short due to cramps

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams exited the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine early with minor cramping in both calves on Monday, per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, but not before turning in one of the best 40-yard dash times of the four-day event (4.37 seconds).

That means, presuming he's healthy enough, Williams will need to perform a complete workout at LSU's pro day on March 22, although conventional wisdom would demand he stand on a 4.37 40 and not run again at the pro day. He chose not to bench press at the combine, so NFL clubs have that box left to check off regarding Williams, too.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said prior to the combine that scouting opinions on Williams were split regarding his on-field play, with some teams rating him the best cornerback in the draft, while others "have him buried" in part because of his struggles to defend the run. Williams made 33 tackles last year at LSU with two interceptions and nine pass breakups.