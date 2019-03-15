Charles Davis 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: Steelers fill AB void

As the dust settles from the first wave of free agency, here's my first mock of the 2019 NFL Draft.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



He won the NFL Scouting Combine when he measured 5-foot-10 1/8 (we've come a LONG way in the NFL from being dismissive of undersized QBs) -- and his arm, accuracy, touch, and all-around playmaking ability cannot be passed up by the Cardinals.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



Considered by many to be the best player in the 2019 draft, Bosa is an intriguing mix of size, speed and ferocity. He will team perfectly with Dee Ford and DeForest Buckner to terrorize QBs.

PICK 3 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Jets have earned their share of back pages in the NYC tabloids during free agency, and now they add a tag-team partner for stud DE Leonard Williams.

PICK 4 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



As terrific and relentless as Allen has been for the Wildcats, I think his best play is still ahead of him. The Raiders ranked dead last in the league with 13 sacks in 2018.

PICK 5 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



A leader at ILB (like LSU's Devin White) makes sense here, but head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles believe that speed and pressure drive a defense. Sweat provides both (his 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine was a modern record for a defensive lineman).

PICK 6 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Perfect spot for this prolific passer to land. With Haskins coming out as a redshirt sophomore, and landing in the N.Y. metropolitan area, it's not a bad thing for him to have time to acclimate behind Eli Manning.

PICK 7 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior



Already a top prospect, Fant blew the doors off the combine in Indy, and provides a great -- and needed -- target for new Jags QB Nick Foles, who made great use of Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz in Philadelphia.

PICK 8 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Head coach Matt Patricia's specialty is defense, and after Detroit's signing of former Patriot Trey Flowers in free agency, the building of a formidable defensive front continues with this talented youngster out of Ann Arbor. I expect he'll be more productive in the NFL than he was in college.

PICK 9 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior



When you draft a QB in the first round, you have to do everything possible to keep him upright and healthy. Second-year signal-caller Josh Allen will applaud getting another big body that can play in front of him.

PICK 10 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



Expect GM John Elway to take a LONG look at Missouri QB Drew Lock despite the acquisition of Joe Flacco, but ultimately Denver opts for this multi-talented LB who leads vocally and by example. Not to mention, he's a hard hitter.

PICK 11 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



The Bengals re-signed Preston Brown, but they could still use more help at linebacker. This speedy playmaker diagnoses and finds his way to the ball quickly. Bush's dad is a former NFL safety.

PICK 12 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior



As injuries mounted last season, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine had to do a lot of mixing and matching along the DL. Wilkins' size and versatility make him a good running mate for Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels.

PICK 13 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



The Dolphins have been fairly quiet during free agency, but the QB position has to be addressed, and the best senior QB falls into Miami's lap here. A big arm and plenty of moxie are headed to South Florida.

PICK 14 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior



Another upfield, penetrating DT who should complement and upgrade the play of fellow DT Grady Jarrett.

PICK 15 Jonah Williams - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



This organization certainly had to have QB Drew Lock on its radar, but with him off the board, here's a chance to shore up the OL. I like Williams better at guard, but he can certainly play OT. Washington has shown that it's not shy about drafting Crimson Tide stars.

PICK 16 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



Following the retirement of Julius Peppers, Carolina is thrilled to see this mature, aggressive pass rusher from Clemson is still available.

PICK 17 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



The Giants find a building block for the O-line with this pick, acquired from the Browns in the OBJ trade. Dillard, who many believe is the best pass protector in the draft, can grow with their top pick, Dwayne Haskins.

PICK 18 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The OL will get a long look, but Hockenson is a tremendous blocker who will help the run game get untracked -- and he's an excellent receiver, as well.

PICK 19 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior



With Brian Orakpo's retirement and the potential departure of free agent OLB Derrick Morgan, the Titans countered with the signing of veteran Miami DE Cameron Wake. Burns and 2018 draftee Harold Landry would benefit from his tutelage, as would the Titans' pass rush.

PICK 20 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Amidst all the hand wringing after the loss of All-Pro WR Antonio Brown, the man they call "Hollywood" -- who happens to be Antonio's cousin -- steps into the breach, and provides instant big-play ability. He wasn't able to work out at the combine or Oklahoma's pro day due to a Lisfranc (foot) injury, but he's expected to be ready for training camp.

PICK 21 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior



Talented enough to be a top-10 pick, the ACL injury he suffered in February and his 2016 arrest drop him down. The Seahawks are willing to wait for him to heal up before turning him loose in Pete Carroll's scheme.

PICK 22 Parris Campbell - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)



Extremely fast and elusive. A perfect match for the run-first Ravens, who now have a true deep threat to throw it to over the heads of safeties creeping to the LOS to help slow down RB Mark Ingram and QB Lamar Jackson.

PICK 23 Cody Ford - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



It's time to invest in the offensive line to help keep Deshaun Watson, who was sacked a league-high 62 times last season, upright.

PICK 24 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The heir apparent to Beast Mode -- who's currently a free agent -- is here. Tremendous burst and excellent hands. The best RB in the draft.

PICK 25 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior



Wasn't the best combine for him, but his tape shows an ultra-competitive CB who contests all passes thrown in his area.

PICK 26 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)



A scary combination of size, speed and production when healthy. With WR T.Y. Hilton and TE Eric Ebron occupying attention from defenses, there will be ample opportunities for Metcalf to bully secondaries.

PICK 27 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Raiders' struggles to take the ball away have been well documented. I love this young man's instincts, and toughness.

PICK 28 Taylor Rapp - S School: Washington | Year: Junior



Terrific range sideline to sideline and in the alleys. A sure, excellent tackler, Rapp will plug nicely into defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's attacking unit.

PICK 29 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



Abram will pair nicely with free-agent signee Tyrann Mathieu. The Chiefs will look to other avenues to fill their need for a pass rusher.

PICK 30 Dalton Risner - OT School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)



The versatile O-lineman (Risner played center, guard and tackle at K-State) could easily be the heir apparent to OT Bryan Bulaga.

PICK 31 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



Impressed at the Senior Bowl and the combine. The Rams find a Day 1 starter to replace John Sullivan, whose 2019 option was declined by the club.

PICK 32 Irv Smith Jr. - TE School: Alabama | Year: Junior



While we await word from All-Pro TE Rob Gronkowski on his plans for 2019, the Pats don't pass up a chance to land this talented pass catcher and good blocker who can ascend to the No. 1 role in the near future.

