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Patriots' Julian Edelman passes physical, off NFI list

Published: Aug 19, 2019 at 11:06 AM

Julian Edelman is ready to go.

The reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player practiced for the first time all summer on Monday and, per the NFL transaction wire, passed his physical and is off the Patriots' non-football injury list.

Edelman's last action came in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, as he posted 10 catches for 141 yards.

In May, Edelman inked a two-year extension to stay in New England, but had yet to take part in Patriots practices after sustaining a broken thumb in July.

It's a bit of a continuation of good news for the Patriots receiving corps after Josh Gordon was reinstated on Friday. Still, the team is waiting on Demaryius Thomas to return from the physically unable to perform list.

Last season, Edelman didn't play the first four games of the regular season due to a suspension for violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Monday was a step in the right direction for the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady having their top receiving option on the field for the season opener.

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