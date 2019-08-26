 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Patriots C David Andrews hospitalized with blood clot

Published: Aug 26, 2019 at 12:47 PM
Author Image
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The New England Patriots could be without their starting center for some time.

David Andrews has been hospitalized with a blood clot in his lungs and his season could be in jeopardy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed. The Athletic first reported the news.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi later confirmed a report from The Boston Globe's Jim McBride that Andrews had been released from the hospital.

Since signing with New England as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015, Andrews has been an integral part of Tom Brady's offensive line. Andrews has played in 71 games and started in 66, including the postseason. He was Brady's snapper for New England's last three Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl victories.

Andrews doesn't have much of an injury history. New England signed the starter to a three-year, $9 million extension through 2020 in May 2017. He is set to earn around $3.1 million in 2019.

Behind Andrews on New England's depth chart is Ted Karras, a fourth-year guard out of Illinois with 45 games played and five starts under his belt. Expected to fill in at center, Karras will be flanked to his left by Isaiah Wynn and Joe Thuney and to his right by Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon.

New England's offensive line, now with two new starters in Wynn and Karras, will have to build continuity quickly ahead of its season opener in 13 days against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Andrews' loss is significant but not unmanageable, especially for offensive line wundercoach Dante Scarnecchia and this veteran coaching staff.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings' J.J. McCarthy says QB competition reps 'out of my control', wants to remain in Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy says he feels "so good" despite being in a QB battle with Kyler Murray and said he would like to remain with the club if he doesn't win the starting job.

news

Christian Gonzalez reiterates commitment to Patriots amid contract talks: 'Of course I want to be here'

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has entered the window for a contract extension, and if he gets his way, he'll be a cornerstone in New England for years to come.

news

Nick Sirianni says Eagles had 'good run' with A.J. Brown; HC excited about WR group

In his first press conference since the A.J. Brown trade, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says Philadelphia had a "good run" with Brown and he's excited about the new wide receiver group heading into the 2026 season.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys holding open QB2 competition between Joe Milton, Sam Howell

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams LT Alaric Jackson arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence early Tuesday morning, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to NFL.com.

news

Joel Bitonio, All-Pro guard with Browns, retires from NFL after 12 seasons

Seven-time Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 12 seasons, all spent with the Cleveland Browns.

news

Falcons quarterbacks coach: No starting QB competition until Michael Penix Jr. fully healthy

In the eyes of Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, the QB competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa has yet to begin.

news

Brian Burns: Giants have a different feel under John Harbaugh, but still 'gotta prove it'

The New York Giants have a much different vibe under new coach John Harbaugh, but veteran pass rusher Brian Burns cautioned that the offseason can be fool's gold.

news

Rams DC on Myles Garrett adapting to scheme: You don't pull Michael Jordan, LeBron James 'out of their comfort zone'

Myles Garrett spent his first nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns in a 4-3 scheme. Now in L.A., the pass rusher will move to an OLB role with the Rams.

news

Report: Chiefs reuniting with CB L'Jarius Sneed on one-year deal worth up to $5 million

Kansas City is playing host to a reunion in June. The Chiefs are signing cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Sneed reuniting with the team comes on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter added.

news

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants LB Abdul Carter twisted his ankle at minicamp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.