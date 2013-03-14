Patriots botch Wes Welker situation; Titans crushing free agency

I would also be livid that Welker has been replaced with the oft-injured Amendola. The former St. Louis Rams receiver was on my list of the riskiest free agents because he just can't stay healthy. Welker is a rock, having missed a grand total of three games during his six-year tenure with the Pats. Welker is better and more reliable. Not to mention, he had a fantastic rapport with Brady. This can't be overlooked. It will take time for that to develop between Brady and Amendola, assuming the latter can actually stay on the field. The Patriots foolishly gave Amendola a five-year, $31 million deal. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had Amendola when both were in St. Louis, and some around the league believe McDaniels was a driving force here. Anyone remember when McDaniels ran Denver into the ground?