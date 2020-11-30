Patrick Mahomes the clear MVP? Browns legit? Buccaneers broken?

It's a fact. Tom Brady﻿'s the most accomplished QB in NFL history, but I have long argued that Rodgers is the most talented. I waxed poetic about Patrick Mahomes at the top of this piece, and the fourth-year pro could definitely take this title in due time, as his game continues to mature. But Rodgers holds the throne for now. The way that he delivers the football -- in the pocket or on the move, on platform or off balance, with a full windup or a flick of the wrist -- is second to none. The way he deciphers -- and honestly, plays with -- defenses feels unfair. When No. 12's firing on all cylinders, it's beautiful to watch. And that was the case in Sunday night's 41-25 rivalry beatdown of the Bears.