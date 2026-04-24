Report: Packers WR Jayden Reed agrees to three-year contract extension

The Green Bay Packers made a move to solidify the future of their receiver room just hours before Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Packers and wide receiver Jayden Reed agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $50.25 million in new money, ESPN reported on Friday. ESPN added that Reed's new deal includes $20 million guaranteed. Green Bay later announced the extension.
A second-round pick in 2023, Reed broke out in Green Bay with a dynamic rookie season with 64 catches for 793 yards with eight touchdowns. He then followed that with a 55-catch, 857-yard, six-TD campaign in 2024. He proved to be a big-play weapon for quarterback Jordan Love, averaging 15.6 yards per reception with a long of 70 that season.
His third season, however, was marred by foot and shoulder injuries as Reed appeared in just seven games with three starts and totaled 19 catches and one touchdown.
The Packers are betting that a fully healthy Reed will revert to the form of his first two seasons and complement Matthew Golden and Christian Watson to form one of the league's better young receiving trios.
Green Bay, which did not have a first-round pick on Thursday, has two selections on Friday: Nos. 52 and 84 overall.