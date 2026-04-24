Report: Packers WR Jayden Reed agrees to three-year contract extension

The Green Bay Packers made a move to solidify the future of their receiver room just hours before Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Packers and wide receiver Jayden Reed agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $50.25 million in new money, ESPN reported on Friday. ESPN added that Reed's new deal includes $20 million guaranteed. Green Bay later announced the extension.

A second-round pick in 2023, Reed broke out in Green Bay with a dynamic rookie season with 64 catches for 793 yards with eight touchdowns. He then followed that with a 55-catch, 857-yard, six-TD campaign in 2024. He proved to be a big-play weapon for quarterback Jordan Love, averaging 15.6 yards per reception with a long of 70 that season.