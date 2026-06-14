Niners FB Kyle Juszczyk: 'If people want to forget about us, that's fantastic'

San Francisco exceeded all expectations last season after injuries struck throughout the roster.

The 49ers willed themselves to a 12-5 record, then scored a wild-card victory to end the Eagles' repeat bid. They finally ran out of steam in the Divisional Round against the future Super Bowl champs, but just like their competition, they've done plenty to fortify themselves for another run.

Beyond getting stars such as Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and George Kittle back from injuries that knocked them out for the 2025 season, the Niners also added a six-time Pro Bowler in Evans to the wide receiver room and brought back Warner's partner in crime, linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

If San Francisco can stay upright, there's little reason to expect anything less than another three-team race to the top of the NFC West.

With the Lombardi Trophy holders residing in the division, an influx of talent to the Bay and an understanding last year could've been the one if not for injury luck, there's plenty motivating the 49ers to eventually supplant others as the team to talk about in 2026.

Just don't include a retirement tour for the 35-year-old Juszczyk in the equation.

Heading into Year 14, the ten-time Pro Bowl fullback still has no intention of putting a timeline on calling it a day.