NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 12

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SIGNINGS
- OT Jude Bowry (Round 4, No. 102 overall)
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Desmond Reid reverted to injured reserve after he was waive/injured. Reid does not count against the Bills' 90-man roster limit.
- DB Dorian Strong reverted to the team's reserve/non-football injury list after he was waived. Strong does not count against the Bills' 90-man roster limit.
SIGNINGS
- WR Jalen Coker officially agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2029 season.