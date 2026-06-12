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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 12

Published: Jun 12, 2026 at 05:45 PM
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Around the NFL Staff

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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

  • RB Desmond Reid reverted to injured reserve after he was waive/injured. Reid does not count against the Bills' 90-man roster limit.
  • DB Dorian Strong reverted to the team's reserve/non-football injury list after he was waived. Strong does not count against the Bills' 90-man roster limit.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

  • WR Jalen Coker officially agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2029 season.

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