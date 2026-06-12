Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy: Disappointing second season 'not a true indication of what I am'

Worthy's second-year struggles epitomized the unit's ineffectiveness. No K.C. WR hit the 600-yard mark last season, as the offense struggled to move the pigskin consistently even before Patrick Mahomes went down with injury. The collection of Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton was supposed to finally provide a diverse skill set that would unlock a stymied passing game. They did not.

"We didn't do what we needed to do last year," Worthy said.

The early-season shoulder injury lingered for the speedster, who never felt 100% -- it showed. His route tree never blossomed, and at times it felt like he was running the same route on repeat.

Despite last year's struggles, the Chiefs made no significant upgrade to the position. Brown and Smith-Schuster are gone, with fifth-rounder Cyrus Allen the most notable addition. K.C. is counting heavily on an improved running game with Kenneth Walker III and improvement from Worthy, Rice and Thornton to get the offense back on track.

"Obviously I know the kind of player I can be," Worthy said. "The things I can do on the field and what I can bring to the team."