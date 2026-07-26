 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL Network: Cardinals, QB Jacoby Brissett agree to reworked $15.5 million deal for 2026 season

Published: Jul 26, 2026 at 02:43 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The drama in the dessert has subsided.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals have reached an agreement on a reworked deal that will increase his 2026 compensation to $15.5 million with a max value of $21 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Brissett skipped most of the team's offseason work, but reported for mandatory minicamp and on time for training camp. Heading into the second season of a two-year deal, Brissett was slated to make $4.88 million in base salary and has been seeking compensation more in line with other starting quarterbacks, which he's presumed to be for the Cardinals.

While Brissett got what he wanted for 2026, this is not an extension, but a reworked deal and the veteran remains on schedule to be a free agent after the upcoming season.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will compete 'with' Kirk Cousins, 'not competing against each other' for Raiders job

No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza had some interesting comments about competing for the Raiders' starting quarterback spot.

news

NFL news roundup: Patriots second-round pick Gabe Jacas signs rookie deal; 2026 draft class signed in full

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots' Drake Maye goes to deep to Brown to start camp, looking for fast start to 2026

Stunningly successful as 2025 was for Drake Maye and the Patriots, there is hardly any complacency or lack of motivation for the quarterback and his team heading into the 2026 season.

news

Eagles' Saquon Barkley doesn't 'want to be remembered for' hurdle: 'I'm ready for the next one'

After a sub-par 2025 season, Saquon Barkley is more than motivated for 2026, but he also doesn't want to be remembered for his iconic play during the Eagles' 2024 Super Bowl season.

news

Terry McLaurin on Commanders WR room: 'Somebody's going to step up'

There are some concerns over the depth and talent of the Commanders wide receiver room behind Terry McLaurin, but the two-time Pro Bowler is confident his teammates will step up as Washington attempts to rebound after a 5-12 season.

news

2026 first-round class signed and sealed: Rams' Ty Simpson inks rookie deal

Signed, sealed and delivered in time for training camp, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson is the final member of the 2026 NFL Draft first round to come to terms on his rookie contract.

news

Robert Kraft: Patriots have offered Christian Gonzalez largest contract in franchise history

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is ready to put his money where his mouth is. Kraft said on Saturday that New England has offered Christian Gonzalez a contract that would reset the market at cornerback.

news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan will be limited in his coaching duties to start training camp following car crash

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car crash on July 14 and will be limited in his coaching duties during training camp, the team announced on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Rams' Puka Nacua expected to practice as he seeks deal; Niners place George Kittle on PUP list

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) fully cleared to participate in training camp

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been fully cleared to participate in training camp following last year's knee injury, head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday.

news

Saquon Barkley, NFL players react to LeBron James joining Philadelphia: 'Welcome to the city!'

LeBron James' decision to join the 76ers shook up the sports world on Friday. Eagles teammates Saquon Barkley and Lane Johnson were especially excited to welcome James to Philadelphia.