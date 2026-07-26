NFL Network: Cardinals, QB Jacoby Brissett agree to reworked $15.5 million deal for 2026 season

The drama in the dessert has subsided.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals have reached an agreement on a reworked deal that will increase his 2026 compensation to $15.5 million with a max value of $21 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Brissett skipped most of the team's offseason work, but reported for mandatory minicamp and on time for training camp. Heading into the second season of a two-year deal, Brissett was slated to make $4.88 million in base salary and has been seeking compensation more in line with other starting quarterbacks, which he's presumed to be for the Cardinals.

While Brissett got what he wanted for 2026, this is not an extension, but a reworked deal and the veteran remains on schedule to be a free agent after the upcoming season.