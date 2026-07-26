It might be July, it might be the dawn of Maye’s third NFL season and head coach Mike Vrabel’s second season coaching the Patriots, but an air of urgency is very clear.

“I think just come firing off,” said Maye, who will lead the Pats into the NFL Kickoff Game in a Super Bowl rematch against the Seahawks. “You know, we start with Week 1. I think that speaks for itself on a rematch. So, I think we got to bring our ‘A’ game, and it starts in camp. It gives us a great mindset for camp of getting things going early and firing all cylinders. So, we got some tough work, but looking forward to it.”

Taken third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye impressed as a rookie, but was sensational as a sophomore. Finishing behind the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford in the MVP voting, Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, leading the NFL in completion percentage (72.0), yards per attempt (8.9), QB rating (113.5) and QBR (77.1). He added four more TDs and 450 yards on the ground.

The going got more arduous in the postseason, but Maye’s moxie shined through as he willed his squad to the big game. Ultimately, though, Maye and the Patriots fell short, so a message of continued growth is abundant.

For Maye, who’s still just 23, settling into a leadership role is paramount.

It’s something Vrabel hammered home last year and Maye realizes it has to be a focus for him going forward as he’s quickly and surely become the franchise quarterback.

“The biggest thing I kept on saying last year was like, ‘I feel like I need to do something in this league before I start,’” Maye said. “And they kept on pushing me, said, ‘You got to expect that to happen." So, I definitely got some more comfort in that area of pushing the guys, and think I need to do it more – celebrating, be louder and show my personality more. I think the guys will see that naturally. So, I think that's what camp's for, and you build through it, and you get to new levels. That's the best thing about spending every day, all day with each other.”

Maye wasted little time Saturday in starting a new year for the Patriots, going deep to the team’s most prized offseason addition, wide receiver A.J. Brown.

With Brown matched up against standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Maye didn’t hesitate to challenge Gonzalez and go to new WR1.

“I think I had to,” Maye said. “One-on-one over there with Gonzo. I was going to try to start off the camp with a little bang, but I got to make a better throw for him.”

There will be plenty more Maye-to-Brown throws to come. Though the two didn’t connect on the first try Saturday, the message from Maye about starting fast is clear.

The surprising success story of 2025 is looking for sustained success out of the gate in 2026.