Scrambling to her right and away from the rush, Ava Ortman had one play and one throw for a championship. And she had Mya Smith.

Smith's leaping grab just inside the end zone line and the pylon propelled the Los Angeles Seahawks (Seattle Seahawks) to a 15-14 overtime win over the Austin Texans (Houston Texans) in the Girls' High School NFL FLAG Championship on Sunday in Westfield, Indiana.

The dramatic throw, catch and triumph culminated the third annual NFL FLAG Championships, which saw the Ocala Bucs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and tournament MVP Drake Eason defeat the New York City Ravens (Baltimore Ravens), 33-21, earlier in the day for the Boys' Under-14 division title.