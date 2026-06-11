Report: Chiefs trading OT Wanya Morris to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have made a trade to bolster their offensive line.
The Falcons are acquiring offensive tackle Wanya Morris from the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday. Terms of the deal have not yet been reported.
A third-round pick in 2023, Morris started 16 games over three seasons in K.C., including 11 in the 2024 Super Bowl run.
The Falcons sought tackle depth this offseason following the retirement of veteran Kaleb McGary. They had previously signed veteran Jawaan Taylor and now bring in his former teammate in K.C., Morris, to improve the unit.
The 25-year-old Morris had a mostly disappointing three years with the Chiefs, particularly struggling in pass protection, but brings starting experience to ATL.
The Chiefs were exploring trade options for Morris, who was buried on the depth chart. K.C. will plow forward with Jaylon Moore, second-year OT Esa Pole, who has generated some buzz this offseason, and rookie OT Kahlil Benson as options opposite starting left tackle Josh Simmons.