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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Patriots second-round pick Gabe Jacas signs rookie deal; 2026 draft class signed in full

Published: Jul 26, 2026 at 12:51 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

INJURIES

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  • DE Gabe Jacas (Round 2; No. 55 overall). The team announced Jacas' signing on Sunday. Jacas was the final member of the 2026 draft class to sign his rookie contract.

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San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS


INJURIES


ROSTER CUTS


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