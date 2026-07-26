NFL news roundup: Patriots second-round pick Gabe Jacas signs rookie deal; 2026 draft class signed in full

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- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
INJURIES
- OL Justin Dedich was placed on the non-football injury list.
- CB Al’zillion Hamilton was placed on physically unable to perform list.
SIGNINGS
- DE Gabe Jacas (Round 2; No. 55 overall). The team announced Jacas' signing on Sunday. Jacas was the final member of the 2026 draft class to sign his rookie contract.
SIGNINGS
- DT Kevin Givens signed to one-year deal.
INJURIES
- RB Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) was placed on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced.
- TE George Kittle (Achilles) was placed on the PUP list
- DE Mykel Williams (ACL) was placed on the PUP list
- DT Alfred Collins (shoulder) was placed on the PUP list.
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Evan Anderson waived