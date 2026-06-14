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Chiefs' Andy Reid has seen 'no distractions' as Travis Kelce prepares for wedding with Taylor Swift

Published: Jun 14, 2026 at 01:11 PM
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Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Pop superstar Taylor Swift took in the sights of her reported wedding venue on Wednesday when she attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

She and a constellation of other stars proved no detriment to the New York Knicks' record comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has likewise seen no lack of focus from Swift's fiancé, tight end Travis Kelce, as the two prepare for their nuptials.

"He's been here most of the offseason, if not the whole offseason, he's been around," Reid said during his Thursday news conference. "It's good to have him here. He did the mandatory camp and did a nice job there, so good to have him back in and rolling. He's very excited. You see no distractions with that and the wedding.

"If it's like when I got married, my wife did everything. I just kind of followed her lead on it. Showed up, right? Maybe he's doing more, but he looks like he's pretty focused in on this job, too."

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Kelce, who in March re-signed with the Chiefs to return for a 14th NFL season, credited Swift with playing a part in motivating his return for his age-37 season.

A slam-dunk Hall of Famer and Pro Bowler in each of his last 11 seasons, Kelce has a list of accomplishments matched or surpassed by few peers. He currently sits at 1,080 receptions for 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns. A four-time All-Pro, three-time Super Bowl winner and member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, Kelce owns playoff records for receptions, 100-yard receiving games, and TDs by a quarterback-receiver duo in tandem with Patrick Mahomes.

He's seemingly done it all, but the past two seasons have ended on progressively sour notes, with Kansas City losing Super Bowl LIX and subsequently missing the postseason for the first time since 2014.

The refusal to go out on such a note drove him back to the Chiefs, and the tight end has been locked in since on getting Kansas City back on top.

With any luck, his upcoming ring ceremony with Swift will serve as a precursor to one with Super Bowl bling following the 2026 season.

There's no doubt some of his Chiefs teammates also ramping up for the campaign ahead will be in attendance to celebrate Kelce and Swift, but will Reid?

Big Red wouldn't give anything away in that regard.

"Can't talk about it," Reid said when asked if he'd been invited. "Can't talk about it."

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