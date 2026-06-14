Chiefs' Andy Reid has seen 'no distractions' as Travis Kelce prepares for wedding with Taylor Swift

Kelce, who in March re-signed with the Chiefs to return for a 14th NFL season, credited Swift with playing a part in motivating his return for his age-37 season.

A slam-dunk Hall of Famer and Pro Bowler in each of his last 11 seasons, Kelce has a list of accomplishments matched or surpassed by few peers. He currently sits at 1,080 receptions for 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns. A four-time All-Pro, three-time Super Bowl winner and member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, Kelce owns playoff records for receptions, 100-yard receiving games, and TDs by a quarterback-receiver duo in tandem with Patrick Mahomes.

He's seemingly done it all, but the past two seasons have ended on progressively sour notes, with Kansas City losing Super Bowl LIX and subsequently missing the postseason for the first time since 2014.

The refusal to go out on such a note drove him back to the Chiefs, and the tight end has been locked in since on getting Kansas City back on top.

With any luck, his upcoming ring ceremony with Swift will serve as a precursor to one with Super Bowl bling following the 2026 season.

There's no doubt some of his Chiefs teammates also ramping up for the campaign ahead will be in attendance to celebrate Kelce and Swift, but will Reid?

Big Red wouldn't give anything away in that regard.