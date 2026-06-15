NFL news roundup: Cowboys WR George Pickens reports for physical ahead of mandatory minicamp

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OTHER NEWS
- DE James Pearce Jr. reported to Atlanta for a physical prior to the team's mandatory minicamp, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Bryce Pierre was waived from injured reserve.
OTHER NEWS
- WR George Pickens, who is currently slated to play on the franchise tag, reported to Dallas to take his physical ahead of mandatory minicamp, per local reporters. NFL Network's Jane Slater had previously reported Pickens was expected to be in attendance.
SIGNINGS
- WR Hakeem Butler is signing with Denver, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per sources. Butler, a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Cardinals, most recently led the UFL with 641 receiving yards as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks. The 30-year WR has played two career NFL games with one target.
SIGNINGS
- TE Luke Lachey
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Jakobie Keeney-James
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Keith Taylor was released from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Kion Smith
- OT Carter Warren was waived with an injury designation.
SIGNINGS
- G Joe Tippmann agreed to terms on a four-year, $66.4 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources. The Jets have since announced Tippmann's extension.
SIGNINGS
- WR Levi Wentz
ROSTER CUTS