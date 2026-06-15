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NFL news roundup: Cowboys WR George Pickens reports for physical ahead of mandatory minicamp

Published: Jun 15, 2026 at 12:51 PM Updated: Jun 15, 2026 at 04:30 PM
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Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

OTHER NEWS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

ROSTER CUTS

  • TE Bryce Pierre was waived from injured reserve.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

OTHER NEWS

  • WR George Pickens, who is currently slated to play on the franchise tag, reported to Dallas to take his physical ahead of mandatory minicamp, per local reporters. NFL Network's Jane Slater had previously reported Pickens was expected to be in attendance.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

  • WR Hakeem Butler is signing with Denver, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per sources. Butler, a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Cardinals, most recently led the UFL with 641 receiving yards as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks. The 30-year WR has played two career NFL games with one target.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Jakobie Keeney-James
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

ROSTER CUTS

  • DB Keith Taylor was released from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

  • G Joe Tippmann agreed to terms on a four-year, $66.4 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources. The Jets have since announced Tippmann's extension.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

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