Seahawks LB Ernest Jones: Post-Super Bowl victory mindset 'different' than 2022 Rams

Jones' comments echo the message of most coaches following title wins. Namely: The past doesn't matter to future success. Coach Mike Macdonald has dubbed his 2026 mantra "Run it forward," consistently noting that the Seahawks must improve and evolve to remain atop the mountain.

With the rest of the division countering the Seahawks' success with their own moves -- namely the Rams' acquisition of Myles Garrett -- Seattle knows it must continue to adapt. To that end, Jones noted that even after last year's success, Macdonald continues to tweak his scheme.