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Ex-Lions center Frank Ragnow reflects on abrupt retirement, failed comeback: 'Everything happens for a reason'

Published: Jun 15, 2026 at 06:58 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

A little over a year ago, Detroit Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow announced his abrupt retirement, which precipitated the Motor City's offensive line breakdown of 2025. The veteran attempted a comeback bid midway through the season, but ultimately a failed physical scuttled those plans.

Speaking to reporters at his charity event in Michigan for the first time since the failed comeback, Ragnow opened up about the realities of what he went through.

"I was just trying to will myself to play," Ragnow said Friday, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. "I was, and my body was telling me otherwise. I was just, like, in paralysis, if you will. I did not plan on retiring in the middle of summer, believe it or not. It was like -- I was trying to get, like, 'You can do it for the guys, for the fans. It's who you are.' But it's just … like, I was uncomfortable. And it's one of those things where you have a couple of kids -- and I don't want a sob story, I'm okay, I'm going to be completely fine -- but it's one of those … 'Is the juice worth the squeeze?' things."

"To me, ultimately, it came down to that decision. And obviously, I struggled with that decision, too."

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Ragnow started 96 games for the Lions over seven seasons after being drafted in the first round in 2018. He earned four Pro Bowls and was named second-team All-Pro in each of his final two campaigns.

With the Lions' offensive line struggling last season to replace the star center, Ragnow briefly attempted to come back, but it never got off the ground, with a Grade 3 hamstring strain scuttling the idea.

Ragnow noted that the injury forced him to listen to his body.

"You see the guys -- and I tried to avoid games, tried to distract myself from it," he said. "Then I started watching games, and I felt guilt. Like Jared (Goff) getting hit -- that's my guy. Those are my guys, and they're struggling. And then I made a bonehead decision and tried to get ready to play, got hurt, and … that was tough. That was really tough. But you know, everything happens for a reason, and I am where I am now."

Ragnow's retirement set into motion the Lions' revamped offensive line in 2026. Detroit signed center Cade Mays in free agency, moved Penei Sewell to left tackle to replace Taylor Decker who was released, and drafted right tackle Blake Miller in the first round. The Lions hope the moves and improved seasons from young guards Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany can help get the O-line back to where it was in 2024.

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