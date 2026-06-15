Ex-Lions center Frank Ragnow reflects on abrupt retirement, failed comeback: 'Everything happens for a reason'

"I was just trying to will myself to play," Ragnow said Friday, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. "I was, and my body was telling me otherwise. I was just, like, in paralysis, if you will. I did not plan on retiring in the middle of summer, believe it or not. It was like -- I was trying to get, like, 'You can do it for the guys, for the fans. It's who you are.' But it's just … like, I was uncomfortable. And it's one of those things where you have a couple of kids -- and I don't want a sob story, I'm okay, I'm going to be completely fine -- but it's one of those … 'Is the juice worth the squeeze?' things."