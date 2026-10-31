NFL Network: Packers, Micah Parsons (knee) targeting Thanksgiving Eve return vs. Rams

Parsons has been working his way back from the torn ACL -- as well as a meniscus repair -- at his pace, ensuring he's fully healthy when he takes the field rather than rushing back before his body is ready.

Green Bay has held serve adequately enough without him. Although they currently sit at the bottom of the NFC North, the Packers are 5-3, and their defense has been far from a weakness. The unit has held opponents to 20 or fewer points in five straight outings, has proven opportunistic with 15 takeaways, and only two days ago wrecked a leaky Panthers offensive line to score six sacks while pressuring Bryce Young on 48.9% of his dropbacks.

Returning a talent of Parsons' caliber will presumably elevate Green Bay's D to another level, though.

The 27-year-old pass rusher logged at least 12 sacks in each of his first five seasons in the league, including a 12.5-sack campaign while making the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team during his first year in Green Bay despite missing the club's final three games.

The provided timeline for Parsons' return currently has him missing two more games: Week 9 at the Patriots and Week 10 versus the Vikings.

If the Packers find another win or two ahead of their bye, they could come out of it in good shape as their star defender hopefully returns for the stretch run.