Packers, J.J. Watt, Johnny Manziel among hot-button topics

Remember, in The Associated Press' NFL awards -- in which I'm proud to take part -- you vote for just one player in each category. It isn't like the MLB or NBA, where you rank a number of players and the award goes to the guy with the highest combined point total in a weighted system. If that were the system in the NFL, I could see Watt finishing second or third on many ballots. I mean, just look at his performance in Sunday's 45-21 win over the Titans: In addition to the touchdown grab, he racked up two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six quarterback hits. Eye-popping stuff, which is the norm with this guy. I can't get enough.