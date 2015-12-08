Packers' duo from Cal now has its own 'The Play'

Strong stats to consider:

» In the Jets' 23-20 overtime win over the New York Giants, Fitzpatrick attempted 50 passes. This is noteworthy because this was the first time Fitzpatrick was a winner when he attempted so many passes (in four career games). Fitzpatrick became the seventh quarterback this season to attempt 50 or more passes and not have an interception in that same game. That is tied for the most quarterbacks to do so in a single season (2012).

» Fitzpatrick's target for the game-tying touchdown -- Brandon Marshall -- had quite a day. Marshall finished the game with 12 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. Those 12 receptions were the most for a Jets wide receiver since Laveranues Coles in Week 15 of the 2006 season.