NFL Network: Packers, DT Devonte Wyatt agree to terms on three-year, $57M extension

When healthy, Wyatt rounded into form in his second and third seasons, logging 10.5 sacks and 59 tackles between 2023 and 2024. He posted higher rates of production in 2025, too, tallying another four sacks and 27 tackles in 10 games before spending the remainder of the season on injured reserve.

Wyatt was set to play the fifth and final year of his rookie deal in 2026, a contract that would have paid him nearly $13 million in guaranteed salary but without security beyond the upcoming campaign. Monday's agreement eliminates any uncertainty, securing Wyatt's services in Green Bay through the 2029 season.

With a projected $14.4 million in cap space in 2027 (per Over The Cap), the Packers are ensuring Wyatt remains part of their plans in the next few years before he has a chance to reach free agency. At 28 years old, it's possible this contract is his lone opportunity to cash in on his peak earning power.