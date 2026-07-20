NFL Network: Packers, DT Devonte Wyatt agree to terms on three-year, $57M extension

Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt will enter 2026 with newfound contractual security.
Wyatt agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension with Green Bay on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wyatt's contract includes a $20 million signing bonus, per Rapoport.
A former 2022 first-round pick out of Georgia, Wyatt's career in Wisconsin has included glimpses of top-tier potential but has also been hampered by his injury struggles. In Wyatt's last two campaigns, he's played in 24 of 34 regular-season games and saw his 2025 season cut short by season-ending fibula and ankle injuries.
When healthy, Wyatt rounded into form in his second and third seasons, logging 10.5 sacks and 59 tackles between 2023 and 2024. He posted higher rates of production in 2025, too, tallying another four sacks and 27 tackles in 10 games before spending the remainder of the season on injured reserve.
Wyatt was set to play the fifth and final year of his rookie deal in 2026, a contract that would have paid him nearly $13 million in guaranteed salary but without security beyond the upcoming campaign. Monday's agreement eliminates any uncertainty, securing Wyatt's services in Green Bay through the 2029 season.
With a projected $14.4 million in cap space in 2027 (per Over The Cap), the Packers are ensuring Wyatt remains part of their plans in the next few years before he has a chance to reach free agency. At 28 years old, it's possible this contract is his lone opportunity to cash in on his peak earning power.
He's done so in Green Bay, where he'll be expected to play a key role for a defense that also features Micah Parsons, veteran Javon Hargrave and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.