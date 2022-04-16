Around the NFL

Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at spring football game

Published: Apr 16, 2022 at 01:17 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

One week following his tragic death, Dwayne Haskins was honored by his alma mater on Saturday at Ohio State's spring football game in Columbus.

A moment of silence was observed by those in attendance before kickoff to remember the late quarterback and there were enduring reminders of Haskins throughout the annual exhibition between the scarlet and gray squads.

Buckeye helmets donned 'DH' decals and coaches wore 'DH' pins while Haskins' initials were also painted on the turf near the 5-yard line at the southeast end of Ohio Stadium. Ohio State fans and alumni also set up a memorial to Haskins outside of the stadium better known as the "Horseshoe."

A tribute video for Haskins was played at halftime before Ohio State head coach Ryan Day huddled his squad for an on-field prayer. A total of 11 players on the current Ohio State team played with Haskins in 2018.

Haskins died when he was fatally struck by a vehicle in Florida on April 9. He was 24 years old.

Haskins rose to stardom during his memorable run as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback in 2018. The sophomore set single-season school records in passing yards (4,831), passing touchdowns (50), completion percentage (70.0), completions (373), passing yards per game (345.1), total offense (4,939) and total touchdowns (54). Haskins led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record in 2018, earning a Big Ten Conference championship and a win at the Rose Bowl. Haskins was named MVP of both games.

Haskins' legacy at Ohio State set a new standard at the QB position for the esteemed university. Following Haskins, Justin Fields met that standard in his two seasons at Ohio State and went on to become a first-round pick by the Chicago Bears. Continuing that QB excellence currently is C.J. Stroud, who started Saturday's spring football game coming off his successful first season as the Buckeyes QB.

Finishing third in the Heisman Trophy vote and a semi-finalist for the Maxwell Award, Haskins decided to forgo his final years of eligibility at Ohio State after his stellar sophomore season.

Haskins went on to become a first-round selection (No. 15 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington. After starting seven games down the back stretch of his rookie season, Haskins was named the Week 1 starter in 2020 following a crowded QB competition in training camp. After posting a 1-3 record through four weeks, Haskins' mid-season benching preceded a tumultuous season that ended with his release from the club.

The Steelers offered Haskins a new beginning ahead of the 2021 season and it was there he earned a backup role. Though he didn't see any snaps in his first season with Pittsburgh, Haskins was tendered by the club ahead of the 2022 season and was set to enter another QB competition before his tragic death.

Related Content

news

Cowboys say they are aware of CB Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to fatal shooting

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement Friday stating that they are aware of cornerback Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Dallas.

news

Colts signing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal

Five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore is signing a two-year deal with the Colts, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 15

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Lions would meet with Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett next week.

news

Seahawks' Al Woods believes 'winning culture' will make up for loss of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Veteran defensive lineman Al Woods cited the team's culture as the reason he's confident Seattle can keep winning despite the losses of Wilson and Wagner.

news

Broncos' Garett Bolles compares Russell Wilson to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Denver Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles had high praise for Russell Wilson, comparing the QB to a trio of NBA Hall of Famers.

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

With voluntary workouts underway for the Bears since April 4, quarterback Justin Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show. So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Colts defensive coordinator.

news

A.J. Green returning to Cardinals on one-year deal

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal, the team announced.

news

Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play in Arizona this season without a new deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

news

Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year, $4M contract with Packers

After a Thursday visit with the Packers, Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year, $4 million deal to join Green Bay, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Geno Smith re-signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7M deal

Geno Smith is returning to Seattle. The veteran quarterback is expected to re-sign with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. He joins Drew Look in the QB room.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 14

The San Francisco 49ers are signing pass rusher Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW