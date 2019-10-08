Offensive player rankings, Week 6: Russell Wilson is new No. 1

Hopkins' skill set dictates coverage both pre-snap and in how defenders react during the play. Look at Fuller's second touchdown of the day. First, the Falcons had Hopkins doubled out wide. Then, when the receiver worked his way down the field on a crossing route, Hopkins pulled the corner, who should have passed the WR off to the safety, out of his zone. In the end, Hopkins drew three defenders on the play, and by the time the safety realized no one was covering the top third of the field, Fuller was wide open in the end zone. On Fuller's third TD, Hopkins lined up in the slot and drew two defenders to the middle of the field, which left Fuller one-on-one with the cornerback. The 2016 first-round draft pick made a move on Desmond Trufant, using his speed to turn a perfect throw from Deshaun Watson into his third trip to the paint.