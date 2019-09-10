Offensive player rankings, Week 2: Patrick Mahomes' hot start

McCaffrey has done nothing but impress me since the beginning of the 2018 season, and if anything, Sunday's performance proved why he should be considered the best back in the NFL. McCaffrey did everything for the Panthers (again) vs. the Rams by gaining 128 rush yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and 81 receiving yards on 10 catches. He looked like the Hulk during his second score of the game, hoisting himself in a plank just inches off the ground while defenders struggled to bring him down. If THIS is the Christian McCaffrey that came to play in 2019, league MVP could be within reach.