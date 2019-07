2019 NFL season: 49ers' George Kittle leads top 10 tight ends

Kelce is a fantastic athlete who is always in the right position, and it speaks volumes about his game that Andy Reid isn't afraid to split him out wide against a cornerback. The seventh-year veteran enjoys a size advantage against just about everyone he lines up against and more often than not gets separation at the top of his route. As one of two tight ends to post at least 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons ( Greg Olsen did so in 2014-16), Kelce will be as dangerous as ever, especially with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill back on the field in 2019.