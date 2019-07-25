2019 NFL season: Todd Gurley leads top 10 running backs



Johnson was first-team All-Pro in 2016, but he hasn't been able to recapture that form. After missing all but one game in 2017 due to a wrist injury and struggling while not getting much help from the rest of the offense in 2018 -- a year in which the team fired its offensive coordinator at midseason -- Johnson should be thrilled about the franchise's offseason makeover. New head coach Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid offense should allow Johnson to thrive as a dynamic weapon out of the backfield. I expect him to excel as a runner between the tackles considering Kingsbury's scheme won't often allow defenses to load the box.