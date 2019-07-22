2016 NFL Draft revisited: Ranking the top 10 players in the class



Draft slot: Round 1, No. 3 overall



Bosa has been better than I expected him to be when he came into the league, piling up 28.5 sacks over his first NFL 35 games. He doesn't have a ton of pass-rush moves, but is relentless in pursuit of the quarterback. Unlike many others, Bosa makes a lot of plays on his second effort because he simply refuses to stay blocked. This is why he's such a force when healthy.